Considering Mahindra XUV 3XO? Here’s why the AX5 variant might be your best choice

The Indian sub compact SUV segment is filled with options. On one end the segment offers products like the Nissan Magnite and Renualt Kiger while on the other end SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet are present. Bridging the gap between the two ends is the Mahindra XUV 3XO .

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the best-selling cars within the Indian sub-compact SUV segment. It can be had in multiple powertrain configurations an

With a starting price of ₹7.79 lakh, ex-showroom, the Mahindra XUV 3XO provides the customers with a good mix of features and affordability. Launched as the successor to the Mahindra XUV300, the XUV 3XO addresses one of the critical issues with the former, lack of feel good features.

While the base MX1 variant of the XUV 3XO gets a decent amount of features, it remains fairly bare bones. Meanwhile, the top end AX7L trim level of the sub compact SUV offers a long list of features, however at RS 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the variant is quite expensive.

The AX7L variant of the XUV 3XO is priced almost equal to some of the compact SUV’s top end variants like the Honda Elevate. In this case, the AX5 trim level of the XUV 3XO strikes a perfect balance between features and price. Here’s what the Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 offers.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 is equipped with several features aimed at improving convenience and comfort. The cabin of the AX5 variants gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster featuring Adrenox connected car technology with built-in Alexa and a six-speaker audio system. Additionally, it also gets dual-zone climate control and a rearview camera assists with parking.

It further gets push button start/stop, tyre pressure monitoring system and the electrically foldable wing mirrors along with height adjustable driver’s seat, auto headlamps and wipers, along with a rear wiper. On the outside it gets 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheeIs along with roof rails and a rear spoiler.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine options

The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 is available with both petrol and diesel powertrain. The petrol engine is a 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi three cylinder petrol engine. The engine produces 111 bhp and 200 Nm of torque and it gets paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a six speed automatic transmission. Mahindra claims that the engine gives out a fuel efficiency of 18.89 kmpl with the manual transmission option, while the AT variant returns 17.96 kmpl.

Meanwhile, the AX5 trim level of the Mahindra XUV 3XO also gets an option of 1.5 L Turbo four cylinder diesel engine, producing 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with either a five speed manual or a six speed automatic with AutoSHIFT+. Mahindra claims that with the manual transmission, the diesel engine can return 20.6 kmpl while with the automatic transmission, the engine gets a fuel efficiency of 21.2 kmpl.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price and waiting period

The Mahindra XUv 3XO AX5 starts at ₹10.99 lakh, ex-showroom for the petrol engine with manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission costs ₹12.49 lakh. Meanwhile, the diesel powered XUV 3XO AX5 with the manual transmission is priced at ₹12.19 lakh, and the automatic is priced at ₹12.99 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO being one of the newest models from the carmaker, has one of the highest waiting periods. The base model of the sub compact SUV is currently drawing a waiting period of over 6 months, meanwhile the top end models are having a waiting period of over 2 months. However the mid spec models of the XUV 3XO such as the AX5 have a maximum waiting period of one month currently.

