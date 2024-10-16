Mahindra XUV 3XO in mind? Here's which variant offers most VFM in your budget

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched earlier this year as the facelifted iteration of the Mahindra XUV300. It sits as the homegrown auto giant's offering in the sub-compact SUV segment, where the XUV 3XO competes with rivals like Tata Nexon , Kia Sonet , Hyundai Venue , and Maruti Suzuki Brezza among others. The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a fresh styling and updated interior compared to the XUV300 .

Available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options, the Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV is available in five variant options: MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO, here is a look at which is the most value-for-money variant of the SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which is most VFM variant

Priced between ₹7.79 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 3XO has five different variants, which are - MX1, MX2, MX3, AX5, and AX7. Besides these primary grades, the SUV also comes with MX2 Pro, MX3 PRO, AX5L, and AX7L. These come carrying some additional features over their standard counterparts. Among all the variants, the AX5 seems the most value-for-money one.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Why AX5 is possibly most VFM variant

MX1: The Mahindra XUV 3XO's base variant MX1 is priced at ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes available only with a petrol engine and manual gearbox combination. This variant fits perfectly for consumers who have a tight budget. It comes equipped with features like bi-halogen projector headlamps, LED signature lamp with front turn Indicator, LED indicator on ORVMs, LED taillights, front armrest with storage, from and rear USB Type-C charging ports, height adjustable seat belts at front, six airbags etc.

MX2 and MX2 Pro: The MX2 trim comes with all the features available on the MX1 variant. Additionally, it gets a 26.03 cm infotainment display paired with a four-speaker audio system, steering-mounted audio control, remote keyless entry, and follow-me-home home headlamp. Hence, this can be a good buy for people who are tight on budget but seek some additional features over the MX1. However, it comes available only with a diesel engine and manual gearbox combination. The MX2 is the true base variant for a buyer seeking a diesel-MT combination on a budget. For a buyer seeking options for a petrol-AT combination and a single-pane sunroof, the MX2 Pro is the true base variant. The MX2 variant is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the MX2 Pro trim comes priced between ₹9.24 lakh and ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MX3 and MX3 Pro: The MX3 trim is priced between ₹9.74 lakh and ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with all the features of the lower trims, it gets a 26.03 cm HD infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it gets cruise control, a wireless phone charger etc. However, it can be considered only if you are looking for a diesel-automatic combination. Otherwise, the price hike isn't worth the jump over MX2 Pro. If you are looking for more, MX3 Pro is another option that comes with a more rounded package, featuring bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRL, infinity LED taillights, stylish vector wheel etc. Priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the MX3 Pro misses the diesel-automatic combination though.

AX5 and AX5L: The AX5 is priced between ₹10.99 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes loaded with plenty of additional features over the lower trims. Features onboard the SUV include a dual 26.03 cm display setup for infotainment and instrument cluster. It gets Adrenox Connect, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a six-speaker audio system, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, rearview camera, push-button start, TPMS, electrically foldable ORVMs, height adjustable driver seat, rear armrest with cup holder, automatic headlamps, automatic wiper, rear wiper and defogger, adjustable headrest for second-row occupants etc. The choice of petrol and diesel engines with automatic gearbox options along with the abovementioned features ensures the AX5 offers the best value for money for the price. If you are looking for an AX5 with a cooled glovebox, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a blind-spot monitor and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, AX5L is the variant for you, coming priced between ₹12.24 lakh and ₹13.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

AX7 and AX7L: The AX7 comes with the flagship experience, priced between ₹12.49 lakh and ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a panoramic sunroof dubbed as Skyroof, Harman Kardon premium audio system, 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, auto-dimming IRVMS, front parking assist system, 65W USB Type-C fast charging port etc. It comes as the top-spec variant with a diesel-automatic combination. If you want an AX7 with ADAS, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, the AX7L is the answer, available between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

