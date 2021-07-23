Coming soon, a Mercedes EV capable of going 1,000 kms before needing a charge

Being fast is one thing but when it comes to electric vehicles, it is the per-charge range is perhaps more significant than any other attribute. And it is this attribute that is the prime focus of Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept that could possibly change the rules of engagement in the EV wars. Mercedes recently announced its plans of going all electric by 2030 and of offering a battery-powered variant of each of its models in the next few years. The details shared about Vision EQXX concept, however, also garnered a massive share of attention.

Mercedes underlines Vision EQXX as an electric technology program that is primed for massively enhancing range and performance. "Mercedes-Benz is currently developing the Vision EQXX, an electric car with a real world range of more than 1,000 kilometres, targeting a single-digit figure for Kwh per 100 kilometres (over 6 miles per Kwh) at normal highway driving speeds," the company informed.

The German luxury brand also informed that a multi-discilplinary team which includes experts from Mercedes-Benz's F1 High Performance Powertrain division has already set the ball rolling and the concept EV could be revealed as early as 2022.

The battery pack, quite obviously, will be at the core of this concept and it will get a unit that could have 20% boost in energy density over the battery already inside the recently-launched EQS.

As per teaser images shared by Mercedes-Benz, the EQXX concept will be a sedan with a low-ish profile. Its exterior design clearly has a whole lot of curves, a possible way of making it more efficient when on the move.

Mercedes may have already been gunning at Tesla dominance in EV space for some time now but with a focus on range enhancement, it is firing at the very top. The Tesla Roadster claims to have a range of around 997 kms, while the upcoming Cybertruck brags of a per-charge stamina in excess of 800 kms.