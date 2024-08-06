Citroen C3 gets updated with convenience features. Check details

Citroen has rolled out a spate of updates for the C3 hatchback that it launched originally back in July 2022 with minimal features, something which didn't exactly cut it in the Indian market. The brand, now, has added features galore that would aid its performance in the markets.

It now gets LED projector headlamps, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control, all of which were absent since its mid-2022 launch. Another big feature addition is six airbags as standard, bumping up the safety quotient of the Citroen C3. All these features come as part of the top-spec Shine trim.

Other features such as steering-mounted controls, power windows, hill-start assist, and a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity also remain in the fray.

In terms of under the hood options, C3 buyers still have two choices at their disposal – a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated motor developing 81bhp and paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, plus a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged unit pumping out 108bhp and mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Other updated products

But beyond the C3, there is another refresh that Citroen has been working on – the C3 Aircross, which was also unveiled in September 2023. Many of the same issues that beset this mid-size SUV also afflict its hatchback sibling, not least a lack of kit.

Now, with the update, features which were not available in the top-end variant earlier have been added to the Citroen C3 Aircross. The new features on the India-spec C3 Aircross include LED projector headlamps and auto climate control among others. It also gets a larger sliding front armrest and a flip-style key that enhances the functionality of the car. For safety, it now comes with six airbags.

Apart from this new equipment, Citroen has also made a few changes inside the cabin. Now, the switches for the power rear windows are relocated to the rear door pads from the centre console between the two front seats, and will be much easier to access for the passengers sitting in the back. Other than this, the car mechanically remains the same as its predecessors.

The Citroen C3 Aircross still comes with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. This turbo-petrol mill pumps out 109 bhp of peak power and 205 Nm of maximum torque. Prices for the Citroen C3 Aircross begin at ₹9.99 lakh, while automatic variants retail from ₹12.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is with these new features that the Citroen C3 and the C3 Aircross are likely to get a price hike; official announcement is due very soon.

