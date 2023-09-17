HT Auto
In pics: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV hits Indian shores; deliveries soon

Citroen C3 Aircross is the brand's first foray into the compact SUV segment.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2023, 10:47 AM
1/6
French auto giant Citroen has launched the new C3 Aircross SUV in India at a starting price of 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker announced the prices as it opened the bookings for the SUV on September 15. The price of the SUV, available in both five and seven-seat configurations, goes up to 12.10 lakh for the top-end Max trim.
2/6
Citroen has said the C3 Aircross SUV prices are ex-showroom, Delhi and introductory in nature. Bookings can be done through the carmaker's La Maison dealership network or through online portals at 25,000. The delivery of the SUV will start from October 15. 
3/6
The C3 Aircross is the first SUV to offer three-row seating in the compact segment. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara as well as the latest entrant Honda Elevate SUV. Citroen C3 Aircross is also the brand's first foray into the compact SUV segment.
4/6
The C3 Aircross will be available in the five-seater version across three variants called You, Plus and Max. The price of the mid-level variant is between 11.30 lakh and 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end Max variant's price start from 11.95 lakh. For someone who wants to buy the seven-seat version can for Citroen's 5+2 Flexi Pro version which will cost an additional 35,000. 
5/6
Under the hood, the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV draws power from a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. Mated a six-speed manual gearbox, the unit is capable of generating 108 bhp of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Citroen is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 18.5 kmpl. Citroen may add an automatic transmission unit in the lineup at a later date.
6/6
The C3 Aircross SUV stands 1,796 mm in width, has a length of 4,323 mm and 1,669 mm tall. The wheelbase measures 2,671 mm. In terms of design, Citroen has maintained its signature language on the C3 Aircross. The front face is quite similar to the C5 Aircross facelift with certain tweaks.
First Published Date: 17 Sep 2023, 10:47 AM IST

