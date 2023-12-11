HT Auto
C3, C3 Aircross Suv Among Citroen Cars In India Set For Price Hike From This Date, Say Sources

C3, C3 Aircross among Citroen cars set for price hike from this date: Sources

Citroen India is all set to increase prices of all its cars from January next year. According to sources, the French auto giant joins the list of carmakers to hike prices of models across lineup from the New Year. The carmaker has announced a price hike of up to three per cent across its model range offered to customers in India. Citroen sells SUVs like the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross besides its only hatchback C3 in the country. The French car manufacturer also sells the eC3 electric hatchback in India as well.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2023, 14:47 PM
C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.

Citroen said the price hike of all its models will range between 2.5 per cent to three per cent depending on models and variants. The C3 hatchback, launched back in the summers of 2022, is the most affordable car in Citroen's lineup in India. The hatchback, which also has an electric version in eC3, comes at a starting price of 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The minimum hike on the base variant of the C3 hatchback could mean one will need to pay an extra 15,400 to drive home the car.

Citroen made its India debut with the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV back in 2021. The C3 Aircross SUV is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year. The C3 Aircross, rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Honda Elevate SUVs, is priced from 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen has not officially revealed the exact reason for the price hike across its models. The French auto giant issued a statement on Monday saying, “In response to various market factors and to maintain the quality and competitiveness of our products, we will increase the prices of all Citroen models, in January 2024, by 2.5-3% of the ex-showroom price across all models." It is likely that the carmaker has decided to increase prices to offset rising input costs.

Citroen is expected to officially share the new price list of all its cars after the fresh hike soon.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2023, 14:47 PM IST
