Citroen Basalt partially revealed with new features ahead of launch

French auto giant Citroen is all set to launch the Basalt coupe SUV, the fifth car in its India lineup, in coming weeks. The carmaker will officially unveil the SUV, which will rival the likes of Tata Curvv, on August 2. Ahead of its debut, Citroen has been teasing the Basalt SUV revealing its features bit by bit. More interior features of the Basalt SUV have been revealed in the latest teaser video shared by the carmaker. The carmaker had earlier shown how the SUV will look like with glimpses of its exterior design.

Citroen Basalt SUV: Interior design and features

The latest teaser video of the Basalt coupe SUV shared by Citroen shows the instrumentation and other elements on the dashboard. The Basalt will come with a similar infotainment screen that the carmaker uses in the C3 Aircross. It appears to be the same 10.2-inch screen which is offered with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It is also expected to come with Citroen's connected car features linked to the carmaker's My Citroen App.

The teaser video also reveals the digital driver display inside the Basalt coupe SUV. It also looks similar to the C3 Aircross compact SUV and is likely to measure around seven inches. Among other features revealed are the buttons to control air conditioning. These controls are placed under the AC vents on the dashboard. Among other elements inside the SUV, earlier teaser videos have revealed that it will come with armrests for the front and rear seat occupants and side support for the headrests. The rear armrest gets cupholders and a phone holder.

Among other features, the Basalt SUV could offer wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, cruise control, six airbags among others.

Citroen Basalt SUV: Exterior design

In terms of exterior design, the Basalt SUV will come with coupe profile, a design feature not seen in any of the earlier models launched by the carmaker in India. Teaser videos show the signature LED DRLs and projector headlamps, C-shaped wraparound LED taillights and the traditional Citroen badging on the bonnet as some of the key elements. It will stand on a set of all-black alloy wheels which will possibly measure around 16 inches.

Citroen Basalt SUV: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, Citroen is likely to equip the Basalt SUV with same 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine it offers with C3 Aircross SUV. The engine is likely to come mated to both six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic transmission unit. It is capable of churning out 115 bhp of power and 215 Nm of peak torque.

Citroen Basalt SUV: Key rivals

Citroen Basalt will take on the likes of Tata Curvv in the compact SUV segment. Though Basalt is not the first model from the carmaker in the segment, the Basalt aims to capture the new coupe SUV segment which does not have too many contenders. Being in the compact segment, the Basalt will also rival the segment leaders like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos among others.

