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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Chery Exeed Rx Suv Design Patent Filed Ahead Of Jsw Motors' Official India Entry

Chery Exeed RX SUV design patent filed ahead of JSW Motors' official India entry

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 14 Jul 2026, 11:28 am
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Chery has patented the Exeed RX SUV design in India, following its JSW joint venture. The SUV features sporty styling, petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, up to 601 hp, and a 1,300 km range

Chery Exeed RX SUV design patent filed ahead of JSW Motors' official India entry
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Chinese automaker Chery has filed a design patent for the Exeed RX SUV in India. This comes on the back of the Chery and JSW’s joint venture, which would allow the latter to sell rebadged cars from the former’s stable in India. This would be JSW’s second automobile joint venture in the Indian market, since it already has a JV with SAIC Motors.

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Chery Exeed RX SUV: Design

The Exeed RX SUV features an angular design with slim connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs) running across the width of the car, a muscular hood, C-shaped DRLs placed lower on the bumper, a projector LED headlamp, a diamond-shaped front grille, and a radar sensor for an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), among others. The side profile of the Chery Exeed RX SUV features a five-spoke alloy wheel design, black cladding on wheel arches, body-coloured outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), a black element on the front fender and roof rails.

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Additionally, the pillars of the SUV have been blacked out, giving it a sporty look. Adding to the SUV’s sporty look is the sloping roofline with a raked rear windshield and dual-tone rear bumper with a silver insert, along with connected LED taillights.

Also Read : 2027 Polestar 4 SUV Prototype spotted at Nurburgring

Chery Exeed SUV: Powertrains

The Chery Exeed RX is expected to be equipped with two different engine options: a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a peak power output of 261 hp and up to 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine paired with two different battery packs including 19.5 kWh and 34.5 kWh, depending on the variant. The PHEV variant produces a peak power output of 601 hp and up to 920 Nm of peak torque, paired with a dedicated three-gearhybrid transmission. Moreover, the SUV is offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.

The Chery Exeed RX with hybrid capabilities accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 4.90 seconds and boasts a range of 1,300 km with an extremely low fuel consumption of 1.2L per 100 km. Furthermore, the electric motor boasts a range of up to 210 km.

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First Published Date: 14 Jul 2026, 11:28 am IST
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