2027 Polestar 4 SUV Prototype spotted at Nurburgring

The upcoming 2027 Polestar 4 SUV has been spotted testing at the Nurburgring ahead of its global debut, offering a closer look at the brand's more practical take on the Polestar 4. While still wrapped in camouflage, the prototype reveals a significantly revised rear design that prioritises practicality without straying far from the sleek styling of the Polestar 4 coupe.

Unlike the coupe-inspired Polestar 4, which famously ditched the rear windshield in favour of a roof-mounted camera system, the new SUV adopts a conventional rear window. Spy images from the Nurburgring show a taller roofline that extends further rearward before tapering into a more upright tailgate, promising improved rear visibility, additional headroom and a larger cargo area.

2027 Polestar 4 will be offered with two battery pack options. (Source : Baldauf)

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More practical Polestar 4

Volvo has confirmed that the new Polestar 4 SUV has been developed as a more versatile member of the Polestar 4 family. The Swedish EV maker says the SUV retains the design, performance and sustainability credentials of the Polestar 4 coupe while adding greater flexibility through improved storage capacity and practicality.

Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Polestar, said the company has seen strong demand from customers looking for a combination of distinctive design, performance and everyday usability. According to him, the new SUV builds on the success of the Polestar 4 coupe by offering more versatility while remaining true to the model's character.

Also Read : Volvo set to introduce next-gen EX40 in the US market to replace EX30; Is it India-bound?

Familiar powertrain with chassis updates

The Polestar 4 SUV will continue to use the brand's proven 400 V electrical architecture. Rear motor variants will offer a claimed WLTP range of up to 630 km, while Dual motor versions will produce up to 544 hp. Polestar has also confirmed that both the SUV and the latest Polestar 4 coupe receive retuned chassis components aimed at delivering sharper and more engaging driving dynamics.

The SUV is expected to share its battery and drivetrain options with the coupe, allowing buyers to choose between single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations.

Global debut on September 2

Polestar has officially announced that the Polestar 4 SUV will make its global debut on September 2, with order books opening shortly after. Production will take place at the company's manufacturing facility in Busan, South Korea, and the SUV will be offered across the majority of Polestar's global markets.

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