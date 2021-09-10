Check out electric cars available for private buyers in India

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV was first launched in 2017. However, the car was not available for the mass buyers. It was only available for government agencies and fleet operators. Tata Motors made the car available for individual buyers in 2019. However, low range and power were the reason the car couldn't impress buyers.

In an attempt to take the game up, Tata Motors has recently updated the Tigor EV with a new design and Ziptron technology at a price range of ₹11.99 lakh- ₹13.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tigor EV is capable of accelerating 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. It gets power from a 26 kWh battery pack. It generates 74.7 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. The car gets fast charging technology allowing 0-80% charging in 65 minutes. It can run 306 km on a single charge.

Hyundai Kona EV was India's first-ever electric SUV. (Hyundai)

Hyundai Kona EV

Hyundai Kona EV was the first electric SUV in India. With a 452 km range, the SUV competes with rivals such as MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV. The Hyundai Kona EV gets energy from a 39.2 kWh battery pack that allows it to produce 136 PS of power output and 395 Nm of torque output.

The SUV takes around 57 minutes to be charged up to 80% using fast charging technology. It comes with multiple driving modes. The Hyundai Kona EV is available at a price of ₹23.79 lakh (ex-showroom).