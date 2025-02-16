BYD Sealion 7 to launch tomorrow. Check range, specs and expected price

BYD Sealion 7 will be launched tomorrow, February 17, 2025. The electric performance e-SUV was first showcased for the Indian market during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 and the bookings of the electric vehicle are already underway. Once launched, the Sealion 7 will join the other BYD models on sale in India, which include the Atto 3 , Seal , and the eMax 7 .

The BYD Sealion 7 comes as a four-door electric SUV with a coupe-like roofline, in line with many other contemporary cars. The Sealion 7 comes incorporating the Chinese carmaker's Ocean series design language. The front profile is dominated by the sweptback ‘double-u’ LED headlights along with LED daytime running lights (DRL).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING BYD Sealion 7 91.3 kWh 91.3 kWh 482 km 482 km ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BYD eMAX 7 71.8 kWh 71.8 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 26.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING BYD Seagull 38 kWh 38 kWh 405 km 405 km ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

It gets flared wheel arches with black cladding, while at the back, the BYD Sealion 7 features wraparound LED taillights connected by a sleek LED light bar, a dual-tone rear bumper, and two spoilers - one on the roof and the other on the boot lid. The EV will be available in four different colour choices- Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White, and Shark Grey.

Also Read : BYD Sealion 7 Performance or Premium? What will you choose range or power

BYD Sealion 7: Specs

The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in both RWD and AWD configurations. Both the variants will get the same 82.6 kWh battery pack. The RWD model generates 308 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of running up to 560 kilometres on a single charge.

The AWD model of the Sealion 7 on the other hand generates 523 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. The AWD model is capable of running up to 530 kilometres.

BYD Sealion 7: Features

In terms of features, it will get a flat-bottom steering wheel with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system. Other features inside the cabin of this EV include a panoramic glassroof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display.

Also watch: BYD Sealion 6 plug-in hybrid | Nearly 1,100-km range | May be considered for India | Auto Expo 2025

Also, it gets an ADAS suite along with a driver monitoring system. Interestingly, both the variants of the Sealion 7 will get the same set of features.

BYD Sealion 7: Expected price

Upon launch, the BYD Sealion 7 will challenge the models likeHyundaiIoniq 5, VolvoEX40,andVolvoC40 Recharge in India. The BYD Sealion 7 will be the flagship model for the brand in India, sitting above the Seal. It is expected that the entry level ‘Premium’ variant of the Sealion 7 will be priced at ₹ ₹50 lakh, while the top of the line ‘Performance’ variant is expected to be priced at ₹60 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: