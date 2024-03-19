BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV teased ahead of global debut on March 21

BMW has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming Vision Neue Klasse X SUV, which will make its global debut on March 21, 2024. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept previews a new design direction for the automaker’s SUV range and the teaser reveals a silhouette of the offering, which appears to be identical to the iX.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept is expected to preview the upcoming range of cars based on the Neue Klasse EV platform. The new architecture will spawn six new cars that will start rolling out in the second half of 2025.

Also Read : BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept, a minimalist EV previewing future design

BMW is said to be working on a new five-seater SUV that will replace the current iX3 in the company’s portfolio and is likely to pack around 600 bhp. This will be joined by the BMW i3 saloon, which will be based on the Neue Klasse concept showcased at the 2023 Munich Motor Show. More models will be added to the portfolio in the second half of the decade.

The upcoming Vision Neue Klasse X will take on the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and the newly introduced Audi Q6 e-tron. The offering will be built at BMW’s Debrecen facility in Hungary from 2025, while the automaker’s Munich, Germany, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico, facilities will also begin building Neue Klasses models from 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Also Read : New generation BMW iX1 to be based on the Neue Klasse architecture

The BMW Neue Klasse platform will get the sixth-generation lithium-ion battery that has been developed in-house by BMW and comes with liquid cooling. More importantly, the new vehicles will be using the 800-volt electric architecture allowing 30 per cent faster charging times over the current BMW EV lineup. There’s also the new generation of electric motors that will power not only the Neue Klasse-based models but also the CLAR-based EVs.

More details on the Vision Neue Klasse X concept will be available later this week.

First Published Date: