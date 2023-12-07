While large SUVs promise more power and better sense of safety, they also pose danger for pedestrians and emit higher pollutants too
Global NCAP's key official David Ward believes that large SUVs are bad for road safety
He said that automakers' relentless push for large SUVs is bad news for smaller cars and other vulnerable road users
Ward said that large SUVs cause fatal injuries to pedestrians or cyclists than smaller cars
He stated that a car with high bonnet pose higher threat of fatal injury to pedestrians or cyclists than a car with lower bonnet
While compact or midsize SUVs in India come sized four-metres or lesser than that, big SUVs come longer and taller than them
These big SUVs offer more comfort and safety to its occupants but pose threat to others on roads, claims Ward
The Global NCAP official advocated on stopping sales of big SUVs in India
Ward also hopes the Indian government would discourage the consumers from buying fuel guzzling big SUVs that pose safety threat too