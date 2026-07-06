Bentley names new model ‘Torcal’, global debut on September 23

British luxury automaker Bentley has officially announced the name of its upcoming model line, Torcal, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the automaker. Additionally, the Torcal will join its siblings, including the Continental GT , Flying Spur and Bentayga in the product portfolio of the luxury automaker. As per the company, it followed the modern convention of deriving the new model's name from a natural landscape in Spain.

British luxury automaker Bentley has named its upcoming model line Torcal. Joining the Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga, the new luxury model debuts on September 23 with fresh branding inspiration

The Bentley Torcal is expected to become the fourth core model line in the automaker's range, highlighting its continued commitment to expanding its product portfolio while preserving the brand's heritage of luxury, craftsmanship and performance. Details about the new model are scheduled to be revealed in the lead-up to its global unveiling on September 23.

“For 107 years, Bentleys have been the most incredibly complete cars - effortless performance, outstanding comfort, exquisite British handcraftsmanship using the best natural materials and a soundtrack with soul. Our new Torcal sets extraordinary benchmarks in every area that matters, and may just be the most considered car in our history," Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Chairman and CEO, Bentley, commented.

Bentley Torcal: Name Inspiration

The name Torcal has been inspired by El Torcal de Antequera, one of Spain's most distinctive natural landmarks. Located in the Andalusian region, the protected landscape is renowned for its limestone formations, towering cliffs and maze-like rock structures that have been sculpted over millions of years through natural geological processes. Bentley stated that the constantly evolving landscape reflects qualities such as endurance, resilience and timeless elegance.

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The ‘Torcal’ originates from the Latin word torquere, meaning ‘to twist’, which also forms the etymological foundation of the modern word ‘torque’. The company further believes that this connection symbolises movement and progression, some of the attributes that have defined the driving experience of every Bentley since the company was founded in 1919.

Technical specifications and design details remain under wraps, while the British luxury automaker has confirmed that the Torcal has been conceived as an entirely new vehicle while remaining true to the brand's core identity. The upcoming model is expected to uphold Bentley's reputation for combining advanced engineering, luxurious handcrafted interiors, premium natural materials and refined performance.

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