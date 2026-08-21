Baleno facelift could get this tech first, as any Maruti Suzuki model

While the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to come with a host of design and feature updates, there would be some key mechanical changes as well. The Baleno 2026 is expected to come with the 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine that works under the hood of the Maruti Suzuki Swift. This same powertrain also uses a factory-fitted CNG kit. What's genuinely interesting is that the Baleno facelift would get a CNG-AMT technology that will be first in any Maruti Suzuki model.

The CNG-AMT technology blends the best of both worlds. It comes with the bi-fuel petrol-CNG powertrain, allowing a longer range as well as reduced cost of running when used in CNG mode. On the other hand, the AMT brings the experience of convenient driving at an affordable cost compared to a fully automatic transmission technology. The AMT offers the driver flexibility of driving a car in automatic mode as well as in manual mode also. Not only that, compared to a fully automatic transmission, AMT is known for offering better fuel economy and lower cost of maintenance.

Tata Motors has already launched a host of cars in India that get the CNG-AMT technology. Besides that, Nissan also offers the same tech. Now, Maruti Suzuki seems to be ready to enter the same segment with its upcoming Baleno facelift. Alongside the CNG-AMT tech, the Baleno facelift would continue with the five-speed manual gearbox.

Speaking of other key changes, expect the updated Baleno to bring ADAS features to the premium hatchback segment for the first time.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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