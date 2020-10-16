Q2 launched at 34.99 lakh, is the most affordable SUV from Audi

Audi Q2 has been officially launched in the Indian market on Friday at a starting price of ₹34.99 lakh. It is available in two grades - Exterior Line and Design Line, and five time levels - Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology. The top-of-the-line 'Technology' trim is priced at ₹48.89 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The company has already initiated bookings for the new Q2 at a token amount of ₹2 lakh. It has arrived as a completely built CBU import.

Audi Q2 pricing (ex showroom, India) Standard ₹ 34.99 lakh Premium ₹ 40.89 lakh Premium Plus I ₹ 44.64 lakh Premium Plus II ₹ 45.14 lakh Technology ₹ 48.89 lakh

The Q2, as the name suggests, is going to be positioned as the entry-level model in the 'Q' range of SUVs. It comes based on the VW Group’s MQB platform. Being the youngest member in the much-acclaimed Q range from Audi, the Q2 measures 4,191 mm in terms of length, 1,794 mm in width, and 1,508 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,601 mm.

Audi is confident that Q2 will find its mark in the Indian market and is especially targeting those looking at entering the luxury car segment. "We are primarily looking at the younger car-buying audience while even those looking for their first luxury car will like this product," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head. "It is because of this that we have brought in the Peace of Mind’ benefit that comes bundled with a 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance." (Full report here)

For the record, the Indian-spec Q2 is the pre-facelift model which has been on-sale in the international market for quite sometime now. On the other hand, the latest facelifted Q2 SUV broke cover abroad recently.

Some of the key cabin features of the Q2 SUV include Audi Virtual Cockpit with 12.3-inch MMI navigation, leatherette seats, dual-zone climate control, an 8.3-inch display, sunroof, ambient lighting, LED headlights and a reverse camera.

Under the hood, the Q2 SUV comes plonked with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which delivers 190 PS of power and 320 Nm. The engine comes paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive has been offered as standard. In terms of performance, the Audi Q2 is quick on its feet and has a claimed 0-100 kmph timing of 6.5 seconds.

(Also Read: Audi Q2 aims to open doors for customers into luxury car segment)

Though there isn't any direct rival for the Audi Q2 to speak of, but in terms of pricing, it can pitted against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40 R-Design, and the BMW X1.

HT Auto has already driven the Q2 SUV. (Read road test review here)