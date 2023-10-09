Taliban-made Mada 9 supercar made its global debut as Simugh at the Geneva Motor Show in Qatar

The Mada 9 Afghan supercar first broke cover in January 2023 and grabbed global attention

It comes as Afghanistan's first indigenous supercar built by Kabul-based Entop and Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute

Mada 9, which has been rebadged as Simugh is a mid-engine supercar powered by a four-cylinder powerplant from 2000 Toyota Corolla

The sleek supercar is claimed to have been designed by 30 Afghan engineers

Wearing an all-black theme, it gets sleek LED headlamps, sharp front splitter, large alloy wheels, flared fenders, sleek LED taillights

It gets a bold-looking rear diffuser and a swooping roofline adding visual appeal

Its engine is rear-mounted, cradled safely between the tube chassis and crowded by lightweight composite materials

Entop has not revealed specifications of the car and when it would enter production

Also, the interior of the car has not been revealed as well
