Meet Mada 9, a supercar from land of Taliban

A supercar made by the Taliban. It seems odd, but this is exactly what happened when Kabul-based manufacturer Entop and Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI) joined hands to design and build a supercar, which was officially launched last week. Christened Mada 9, the sleek-looking supercar is claimed to have been designed by 30 Afghan engineers. Entop has revealed the car online through its social media platform.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2023, 10:54 AM
Mada 9 supercar has been designed locally in Afghanistan. (Image: Instagram/Entop)
The Mada 9 is a midengine supercar which uses the four-cylinder engine of a 2000 Toyota Corolla. The manufacturer has not revealed any technical specifications of the car. Also, the engine details are not available yet as well. This comes as the first-ever supercar designed and made in Afghanistan.

The video posted by the Taliban's spokesperson shows the Mada 9 supercar parked on the slippery and snowy road and making a throaty rumble with smoke coming out of its exhaust. The car was seen surrounded by bystanders and Taliban fighters. Entop claims the Mada 9 is one step ahead of other prototype cars.

Design-wise, the Mada 9 appears sleek and bold and is painted in all-black. It gets sleek LED headlamps flanking the front grille that appears compact. The sharp front splitter, large black alloy wheels, flared fenders, sculpted side profile with wide air intake, sleek LED taillights, a bold-looking rear diffuser and a swooping roofline are visible in the social media posts depicting the vehicle. In some images, the car's pushrod suspension can be figured out. Also, its engine is rear-mounted, cradled safely between the tube chassis and crowded by lightweight composite materials.

Speaking about the supercar's development, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's regime's official spokesperson, wrote on Twitter that under the umbrella of the Department of Vocational Education, Afghanistan has been provided valuable services, and the Mada 9 is the finest example of that.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 10:54 AM IST
TAGS: supercar sportscar luxury car Toyota Corolla
