Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to get charging solution support from ABB India

Audi India has joined hands with ABB India for charging solutions for newly launched e-tron and e-tron Sportback luxury electric cars. ABB India on Monday has informed about this partnership in a release.

As part of this partnership, the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback customers will be offered ABB India's Terra AC wallbox chargers as an option. As the company claims, this wallbox charger will allow the Audi electric car owners smart charging facility at home.

ABB India's Terra AC wallbox charger is claimed to be capable of delivering 11 kW power and complies with all safety standards and necessary certifications. ABB India also claims that the Terra AC wallbox charger comes with various options for network connectivity including LAN, Wifi, and 4G SIM connectivity. It can be connected to Cloud, claims ABB.

Speaking about the association with Audi India, Kiran Dutt, President - Electrification business, ABB India, said that with over a decade of experience in EV charging solutions, the company aims to support clean mobility infrastructure in India and contribute to a sustainable future.

“ABB solutions symbolise how technology leadership is the driving force for solving the challenges that our planet is currently facing. In line with making the global best in class charging technology available in India, we are pleased to offer our smart EV chargers for Audi India for their fully electric vehicle in India," He also said.

Dutt further added that the company offers a range of AC as well as DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles along with seamless back-end integration for AC chargers with ChargerSync. "It is a reliable and convenient app for ABB Terra AC wall box owners, who are looking to upgrade their charging experience to the next level," he also added.