HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles In Pics: The 2024 Audi Q6 E Tron Gets The Sportback Treatment With 656 Km Of Range

In pics: The 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron gets the Sportback treatment with 656 km range

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2024, 19:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback will be available in a total of four variants with varying performance figures and range estimates. The longest sing
...
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
1/9
The Audi Q6 e-tron range gets updated with a new Sportback variant and it was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. With this update, the Q6 e-tron gets the coupe treatment with a sloping roofline. (Audi )
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The Audi Q6 e-tron range gets updated with a new Sportback variant and it was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. With this update, the Q6 e-tron gets the coupe treatment with a sloping roofline.
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
2/9
The Sportback variant is characterised by a roofline that gradually slopes downwards and ends in a ducktail rear spoiler.    (Audi)
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The Sportback variant is characterised by a roofline that gradually slopes downwards and ends in a ducktail rear spoiler.   
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
3/9
The Sportback model comes in two battery options and two variants. The more powerful SQ6 e-tron boasts 482 bhp through its all-wheel drive dual-motor setup, claiming a single-charge range of 607 km. (Audi )
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The Sportback model comes in two battery options and two variants. The more powerful SQ6 e-tron boasts 482 bhp through its all-wheel drive dual-motor setup, claiming a single-charge range of 607 km.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q8 Sportback E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon114 kWh Range Icon600 Km
₹ 1.18 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q3 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3 Sportback
Engine Icon1984.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 51.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Eqs Suv (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
BatteryCapacity Icon122 kWh Range Icon809 km
₹ 1.41 Cr
Compare
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo XC90
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.01 Cr
Compare
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
4/9
The 100 kWh battery allows for 656 km of single-charge range, while the 83 kWh battery tops out at 545 km. The RWD Sportback Performance can make 301 bhp while the Quattro variant makes 382 bhp.  (Audi)
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The 100 kWh battery allows for 656 km of single-charge range, while the 83 kWh battery tops out at 545 km. The RWD Sportback Performance can make 301 bhp while the Quattro variant makes 382 bhp. 
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
5/9
Audi says that the new Sportback models feature a drag coefficient of 0.26, which is said to contribute to its long range. The SUV features new OLED tech which allows for a customisable light signature.   (Audi)
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
Audi says that the new Sportback models feature a drag coefficient of 0.26, which is said to contribute to its long range. The SUV features new OLED tech which allows for a customisable light signature.  
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
6/9
The Q6 e-tron comes with a comfort-focused interior that features a premium finish made up of recycled materials. The cabin features the latest MMI panoramic display with ChatGPT integration for the voice control system. (Audi )
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The Q6 e-tron comes with a comfort-focused interior that features a premium finish made up of recycled materials. The cabin features the latest MMI panoramic display with ChatGPT integration for the voice control system.
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
7/9
The interior gets upholstered in Dinamica microfibre. In the S line variant, the interior soft wrap is done in Elastic Melange fabric and both are made from recycled materials. (Audi )
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The interior gets upholstered in Dinamica microfibre. In the S line variant, the interior soft wrap is done in Elastic Melange fabric and both are made from recycled materials.
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
8/9
The all-electric Q6 e-tron Sportback features a rear cargo space of 511 litres, accompanied by a 64-litre frunk. With the rear seats folded down, the rear cargo area extends to offer 1,373 litres of space. With the 2,899 mm long wheelbase, the Q6 e-tron Sportback offers 25 litres of usable interior storage space. (Audi )
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
The all-electric Q6 e-tron Sportback features a rear cargo space of 511 litres, accompanied by a 64-litre frunk. With the rear seats folded down, the rear cargo area extends to offer 1,373 litres of space. With the 2,899 mm long wheelbase, the Q6 e-tron Sportback offers 25 litres of usable interior storage space.
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
9/9
Audi has stated that the Q6 e-tron Sportback will go on sale towards the end of 2024 and that the range will start with a price tag of € 65,900 (approximately 60.37 lakh). The performance-oriented SQ6 will be listed at € 96,200 (approximately 88.13 lakh).   (Audi )
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback
Audi has stated that the Q6 e-tron Sportback will go on sale towards the end of 2024 and that the range will start with a price tag of € 65,900 (approximately 60.37 lakh). The performance-oriented SQ6 will be listed at € 96,200 (approximately 88.13 lakh).  
First Published Date: 15 Oct 2024, 19:44 PM IST
TAGS: Audi electric car electric vehicles ev Audi Q6 sportback

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.