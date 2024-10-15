In pics: The 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron gets the Sportback treatment with 656 km range
The 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback will be available in a total of four variants with varying performance figures and range estimates. The longest sing
...
The Audi Q6 e-tron range gets updated with a new Sportback variant and it was unveiled at the 2024 Paris Auto Show. With this update, the Q6 e-tron gets the coupe treatment with a sloping roofline.
The Sportback variant is characterised by a roofline that gradually slopes downwards and ends in a ducktail rear spoiler.
The Sportback model comes in two battery options and two variants. The more powerful SQ6 e-tron boasts 482 bhp through its all-wheel drive dual-motor setup, claiming a single-charge range of 607 km.
The 100 kWh battery allows for 656 km of single-charge range, while the 83 kWh battery tops out at 545 km. The RWD Sportback Performance can make 301 bhp while the Quattro variant makes 382 bhp.
Audi says that the new Sportback models feature a drag coefficient of 0.26, which is said to contribute to its long range. The SUV features new OLED tech which allows for a customisable light signature.
The Q6 e-tron comes with a comfort-focused interior that features a premium finish made up of recycled materials. The cabin features the latest MMI panoramic display with ChatGPT integration for the voice control system.
The interior gets upholstered in Dinamica microfibre. In the S line variant, the interior soft wrap is done in Elastic Melange fabric and both are made from recycled materials.
The all-electric Q6 e-tron Sportback features a rear cargo space of 511 litres, accompanied by a 64-litre frunk. With the rear seats folded down, the rear cargo area extends to offer 1,373 litres of space. With the 2,899 mm long wheelbase, the Q6 e-tron Sportback offers 25 litres of usable interior storage space.
Audi has stated that the Q6 e-tron Sportback will go on sale towards the end of 2024 and that the range will start with a price tag of € 65,900 (approximately ₹60.37 lakh). The performance-oriented SQ6 will be listed at € 96,200 (approximately ₹ 88.13 lakh).
First Published Date: 15 Oct 2024, 19:44 PM IST
