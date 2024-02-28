Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in India

Published Feb 28, 2024

Mahindra has now launched a special edition model of the three-door SUV

Christened as Earth Edition, the special iteration of Thar comes with a distinctive paint scheme and host of cosmetic updates

This special edition of Mahindra Thar SUV comes priced between 15.40 lakh and 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

It gets Earth Edition badge, new colour, desert-themed decals, silver alloys, body-coloured accents on ORVM and front grille

The SUV gets special Earth Edition badges at the side profile

Interior of the car carries desert-themed accents at different places like dashboard, centre console

The seats too come wearing desert-themed colours and contours with contrast stitching

It gets a decorative VIN plate on dashboard with serial numbers

Powertrain and specifications remain same as the standard Mahindra Thar
