Mahindra has now launched a special edition model of the three-door SUV
Christened as Earth Edition, the special iteration of Thar comes with a distinctive paint scheme and host of cosmetic updates
This special edition of Mahindra Thar SUV comes priced between ₹15.40 lakh and ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
It gets Earth Edition badge, new colour, desert-themed decals, silver alloys, body-coloured accents on ORVM and front grille
The SUV gets special Earth Edition badges at the side profile
Interior of the car carries desert-themed accents at different places like dashboard, centre console
The seats too come wearing desert-themed colours and contours with contrast stitching
It gets a decorative VIN plate on dashboard with serial numbers
Powertrain and specifications remain same as the standard Mahindra Thar