Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback launched; prices start at 99.99 lakh

Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback have officially been launched in the Indian car market at a starting price of ₹99.99 lakh (ex showroom). Audi India launched the two electric vehicles here on Thursday in a bid to take on rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQC and Jaguar I-Pace that were driven in earlier. The more capable e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 have been priced at ₹1.16 crore and ₹1.17 crore (ex showroom). Audi's entry into the EV space is likely to further galvanize the battery-powered movement in the country's personal mobility space although these luxury EVs are likely to cater to only a niche segment within the overall luxury car-buying space.

Audi India is confident of the prospects of the e-tron models finding favour among buyers in the country. "The Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55, and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 are the perfect confluence of luxury, zero emissions, performance and everyday usability," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head. "With the three offerings, we have a proposition for every type of EV customer in the small but growing luxury SUV space."

Audi e-tron has been around in global markets for some time now. In India, the EVs are being brought in via CBU route.

Bookings for both e-tron and e-tron Sportback had been opened late last month for ₹5 lakh and across Audi dealerships and on Audi India's website. The German giants backing the post-sales service network to be robust enough to cater to the different needs of a battery-powered vehicle. While there are multiple service packages as well as warranties, the company also has a buyback plan and according to this, a customer can get 60% of the EV's cost if returned within 12 months from date of purchase, 55% if within 24 months and 50% if in 36 months.

The Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are primarily differentiated by their exterior body style. While the former has a more conventional SUV profile, the e-tron Sportback combines SUV muscle with a coupe-ish roofline.

Audi e-tron, etron Sportback: Battery and performance highlights:

The Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 draw power from a 95kW battery while the e-tron 50 draws power from a 71kW battery. The EVs produce 408 hp and have 664 Nm of torque on offer. Sprint runs may not be an issue either as these EVs claim to hit 100 kmph mark in 5.7 seconds despite the sizable weight of around 2.5 tonnes.

Audi is also underlining the progressive steering, adaptive air suspension and electric all-wheel drive system to give the e-tron models the trait of being a capable machine on the move that is also adept at offering a comfortable ride experience.

The cabin of the e-tron features well-appointed dashboard, a driver-oriented central console stack, soft-touch materials and a 10.1-inch central infotainment screen. There is also a second (8.6 inch) screen under the main unit to control operating HVAC.

Audi e-tron, etron Sportback range:

Audi states that the e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55 have a range between 359 kms and 484 kms while the e-tron 50 can go anywhere between 264 kms and 379 kms (all figures are WLTP combined).

Audi e-tron, etron Sportback charging options:

The e-tron and e-tron Sportback can be powered to full using 11kW AC home charger in around 8.5 hours. Both EV models are compatible with fast charging options using up to 150 kW points which significantly bring down re-powering times.

Audi e-tron exterior and cabin highlights:

The Audi EVs aren't exactly radical in terms of design and the car company may have made a deliberate attempt to keep the body profile similar to its popular SUV models. A large silver grille at the front dominates the face while Matrix LED Headlamps come as standard. There are charging points on either side of the vehicle and the flap opens at the touch of a button.

Key exterior highlights of Audi e-tron Digital Matrix LED head lights LED rear lights with continuous LED strip Soft door closing 20-inch alloy wheels Panoramic sunroof Adaptive windshield wiper

Inside the cabin, a 10.1-inch central infotainment screen wears the crown and offer haptic feedback. There is also a second (8.6-inch) screen under the main unit to control operating HVAC. There is four-zone climate control, head-up display (HUD), Ambient and Contour lighting, B&O Sound System with 16 speakers and Air quality package with air fragrance, among others.