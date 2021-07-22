India cricket captain Virat Kohli welcomed the Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback, the company's first electric vehicles in the country, on Thursday. Putting his weight behind the electric mobility revolution here, Kohli - brand ambassador for Audi India - explained the highlights of the two models.

Audi launched e-tron 50 at ₹99 lakh, e-tron 55 at ₹1.16 crore and e-tron 55 Sportback at ₹1.17 crore (ex showroom prices) in the country and is now looking at setting a firm base in India's push towards clean mobility. "The way in which we move around is going through a transformation. Electric mobility is one of the biggest steps in this transition," Kohli explains in the video posted by the car maker on its official Twitter handle. "Audi is pioneering it around the world and now in India as well. Progress changes our world for the better. Be a part of this progress."