Audi confirms RS e-Tron GT for India, to debut with e-Tron GT model tomorrow

Audi e-Tron GT, which was launched globally earlier this year, is likely to get a price tag between the range of ₹1.5 crore and ₹2 crore (ex-showroom). Expect the RS version of the e-Tron GT to demand a bit more premium.

Earlier this year, Audi had launched the e-tron and e-tron Sportback in India. With the launch of the e-Tron GT models, Audi will have all four electric cars from the e-Tron family in India.

Audi e-Tron GT has a 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack from where it draws its power. There is a 475 hp electric motor which helps the car produce 630 Nm of peak torque. The RS version of the e-Tron GT is slightly more powerful, even though the size of the battery pack remains the same. The RS e-Tron GT can churn out maximum output of 598 hp and 830 Nm of peak torque.

Performance-wise, the e-Tron GT will be quicker than the regular e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback models. Audi says the GT model can zip from zero to 100 kmph in a tick over four seconds and can hit a top speed of 245 kmph. However, the RS version of the electric car will be the quickest in the family with the capacity of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.