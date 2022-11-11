HT Auto
After Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki could launch Grand Vitara CNG soon

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest line-up of CNG vehicles, they could launch the Grand Vitara CNG before the year ends. Toyota has also announced that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be getting a CNG powertrain.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2022, 11:29 AM
Grand Vitara is the newest Maruti Suzuki model in the Indian car market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
Toyota recently announced that they will be launching the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a CNG powertrain soon in the Indian market. This means that Maruti Suzuki could also launch the Grand Vitara with a CNG powertrain in the future. This is because both SUVs are based on the same platform and share the same underpinnings. The manufacturers have only made cosmetic changes so that it is easier to differentiate between the two SUVs.

The Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are a product of the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. This is not the first time that both manufacturers have partnered on a vehicle. Before the SUV, the manufacturers shared the Baleno and Brezza which Toyota rebadged as Glanza and Urban Cruiser. Toyota also launched a rebadged version of the Ertiga and Ciaz in the global market. They are being sold as Rumion and Belta. 

Toyota will be using the 1.5-litre K-series engine & 5-speed manual transmission for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Maruti Suzuki will also use the same engine for the Grand Vitara CNG and this is the same engine that is doing on several Maruti Suzuki vehicles such as Ertiga, Brezza and XL6. So, it is a tried and tested engine that is compatible with CNG. 

The engine produces 103 Ps of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. On CNG, the power is reduced to 87.83 Ps and 121.5 Nm. It is expected that the power and torque figures of the Grand Vitara CNG should be near this.

Toyota claims that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will deliver a fuel efficiency of 26.1 KM/KG. Expect the fuel efficiency of Grand Vitara CNG to be around the same mark.

The Urban Cruiser and Grand Vitara will be the only vehicles that will be offered with a CNG, mild-hybrid, an all-wheel drive system and a strong hybrid powertrain in the segment. 

