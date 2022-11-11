After Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki could launch Grand Vitara CNG soon

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest line-up of CNG vehicles, they could launch the Grand Vitara CNG before the year ends. Toyota has also announced that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be getting a CNG powertrain.

Toyota recently announced that they will be launching the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a CNG powertrain soon in the Indian market. This means that Maruti Suzuki could also launch the Grand Vitara with a CNG powertrain in the future. This is because both SUVs are based on the same platform and share the same underpinnings. The manufacturers have only made cosmetic changes so that it is easier to differentiate between the two SUVs.

The Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are a product of the partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. This is not the first time that both manufacturers have partnered on a vehicle. Before the SUV, the manufacturers shared the Baleno and Brezza which Toyota rebadged as Glanza and Urban Cruiser. Toyota also launched a rebadged version of the Ertiga and Ciaz in the global market. They are being sold as Rumion and Belta.

Toyota will be using the 1.5-litre K-series engine & 5-speed manual transmission for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Maruti Suzuki will also use the same engine for the Grand Vitara CNG and this is the same engine that is doing on several Maruti Suzuki vehicles such as Ertiga, Brezza and XL6. So, it is a tried and tested engine that is compatible with CNG.

The engine produces 103 Ps of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. On CNG, the power is reduced to 87.83 Ps and 121.5 Nm. It is expected that the power and torque figures of the Grand Vitara CNG should be near this.

Toyota claims that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will deliver a fuel efficiency of 26.1 KM/KG. Expect the fuel efficiency of Grand Vitara CNG to be around the same mark.

The Urban Cruiser and Grand Vitara will be the only vehicles that will be offered with a CNG, mild-hybrid, an all-wheel drive system and a strong hybrid powertrain in the segment.

