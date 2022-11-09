HT Auto
Toyota enters CNG segment with Glanza and HyRyder. Here's how much it will cost

The launch of the Glanza hatchback CNG comes weeks after Maruti Suzuki came up with CNG version of Baleno, Glanza's technical cousin.
09 Nov 2022
Toyota Motor has launched the CNG version of Glanza hatchback at a starting price of ₹8.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Motor has finally made its foray into the CNG passenger vehicle segment in India, The carmaker has launched the Glanza hatchback with CNG kit today at a starting price of 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The new Toyota Glanza, based on the new generation Baleno hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, was launched earlier this year. Toyota will offer the CNG version in the S and G grades and will come only with manual transmission powertrain.

Toyota has also announced that its flagship SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder too will be available with a factory fitted CNG kit in S and G grades. It will be sold along with the hybrid variants of the SUV launched a month ago. However, Toyota has not revealed price for the CNG variants of the HyRyder yet.

Toyota's entry in to the CNG segment follows Maruti Suzuki's aggressive approach. Maruti Suzuki has as many as 10 CNG passenger cars on offer and draws significant sales numbers from them. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Motor, said, “With the latest addition, we believe that our customers will get more options in the market to choose from, thereby reiterating our philosophy of ‘Mobility for All’. Apart from the joy of owning a Toyota vehicle, our customers will also benefit from low cost of ownership & complete ‘Peace of Mind’ that Toyota vehicles offer, thus providing ‘Mass happiness to all’."

The Glanza CNG models will come equipped with the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine that powers the standard variants. The new E-CNG Glanza will churn out 77.5 PS of maximum power and have a fuel efficiency of 30.61 km per kg.

The CNG version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come with the 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine under its hood, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It will offer mileage of up to 26.1 km per kg.

