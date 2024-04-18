Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Actor Sai Tamhankar Brings Home The Mercedes Benz Gle Luxury Suv

Actor Sai Tamhankar brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Apr 2024, 19:40 PM
Follow us on:
The Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV is one of the more popular choices for celebrities and the model is priced between ₹97 lakh and ₹1.15 crore. All pr
...
Actor Sai Tamhankar recently picked up the white Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV on the occasion of Gudi Padwa (Instagram/Sai Tamhankar)

Popular for her roles in Hindi and Marathi movies as well as television, actor Sai Tamhankar has brought home a new Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. The star brought home the luxury offering on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. She shared the announcement with a video on social media while taking delivery of her new white SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the more popular choices for celebrities and the model is priced between 97 lakh and 1.15 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Captioning her video, Tamhankar wrote, “Do not let anyone ever tell you what you can or cannot do. Dream it, Achieve it, Live it! As we embark on a new year, let’s set newer goals and achieve them together. पाडव्याच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा (Best wishes for Gudi Padwa)."

Also Read : Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV worth 1 crore.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE is offered in petrol and diesel engine options. The GLE 450 petrol uses the 3.0-litre turbo petrol tuned for 375 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the GLE 300d is the more popular variant powered by the 2.0-litre turbo diesel that develops 265 bhp and 550 Nm. There’s also the top-spec GLE 450d with the 3.0-litre diesel that belts out 362 bhp and 750 Nm. It’s unclear at the moment as to which variant Sai Tamhankar opted for on the new GLE.

All three engines come with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that brings an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm, improving low-end acceleration and fuel efficiency. All power units come paired with an automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via All-Wheel Drive.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹96.40 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.85 Cr
Compare View Offers
Land Rover Defender
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr
Compare View Offers
BMW X5
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹93.90 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
View Details
Audi Q7
Engine Icon2995.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE drive review: Casual changes, significant statement.

Watch: 2023 Mercedes GLE first drive review: Better than BMW X5?

The Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift was launched in India last year. The luxury SUV received a mid-life update bringing a revised grille, bumper, tweaked LED DRLs, headlamps and revised taillights. The cabin received an update as well borrowing cues from the larger Maybach GLS for a more luxurious feel. Updates include a new multi-function steering wheel with capacitive touch control panels, an updated infotainment screen with the latest MBUX system, reclining seats with a sliding function, electrically operable sun blinds, fast-charging UBS-C ports, four-zone climate control, nine airbags and more.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2024, 19:40 PM IST
TAGS: celebrity actors cars Mercedes Benz GLE Mercedes Benz GLE Mercedes Benz India
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS