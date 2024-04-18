Actor Sai Tamhankar brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV

Popular for her roles in Hindi and Marathi movies as well as television, actor Sai Tamhankar has brought home a new Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. The star brought home the luxury offering on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. She shared the announcement with a video on social media while taking delivery of her new white SUV. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the more popular choices for celebrities and the model is priced between ₹97 lakh and ₹1.15 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Captioning her video, Tamhankar wrote, “Do not let anyone ever tell you what you can or cannot do. Dream it, Achieve it, Live it! As we embark on a new year, let’s set newer goals and achieve them together. पाडव्याच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा (Best wishes for Gudi Padwa)."

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE is offered in petrol and diesel engine options. The GLE 450 petrol uses the 3.0-litre turbo petrol tuned for 375 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the GLE 300d is the more popular variant powered by the 2.0-litre turbo diesel that develops 265 bhp and 550 Nm. There’s also the top-spec GLE 450d with the 3.0-litre diesel that belts out 362 bhp and 750 Nm. It’s unclear at the moment as to which variant Sai Tamhankar opted for on the new GLE.

All three engines come with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that brings an additional boost of 20 bhp and 200 Nm, improving low-end acceleration and fuel efficiency. All power units come paired with an automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via All-Wheel Drive.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift was launched in India last year. The luxury SUV received a mid-life update bringing a revised grille, bumper, tweaked LED DRLs, headlamps and revised taillights. The cabin received an update as well borrowing cues from the larger Maybach GLS for a more luxurious feel. Updates include a new multi-function steering wheel with capacitive touch control panels, an updated infotainment screen with the latest MBUX system, reclining seats with a sliding function, electrically operable sun blinds, fast-charging UBS-C ports, four-zone climate control, nine airbags and more.

