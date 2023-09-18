Mercedes EQE launched in India as electric equivalent of GLE SUV 

Published Sep 18, 2023

  It is offered in a single-spec EQE 500 4MATIC variant, priced at 1.39 crore (ex-showroom)

The electric SUV is based on the new EVA platform and comes with a 10-year battery warranty

Power comes from two motors, one on each axle, which develop 402 bhp and 858 Nm 

0-100 kmph comes up in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph

The EV comes equipped with 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

 It promises a range of up to 550-km and can support DC fast charging speeds up to 170 kW

 The SUV gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard 

Cabin gets a 56-inch Hyperscreen dashboard as standard, comprising a total of three screens

Visually, the model gets the sealed-off blacked-out grille, and curved lines for better aerodynamics
The luxury electric offering rides on 20-inch wheels. For more details...
