Mercedes EQE launched in India as electric equivalent of GLE SUV 

It is offered in a single-spec EQE 500 4MATIC variant, priced at ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom)
The electric SUV is based on the new EVA platform and comes with a 10-year battery warranty
Power comes from two motors, one on each axle, which develop 402 bhp and 858 Nm
0-100 kmph comes up in 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph
The EV comes equipped with 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack
It promises a range of up to 550-km and can support DC fast charging speeds up to 170 kW
The SUV gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as standard
Cabin gets a 56-inch Hyperscreen dashboard as standard, comprising a total of three screens
Visually, the model gets the sealed-off blacked-out grille, and curved lines for better aerodynamics