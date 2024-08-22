Actor Randeep Hooda brings home the Range Rover luxury SUV worth over 3 crore

Actor Randeep Hooda, best known for his performances in movies like Highway, Extraction, Sarbjit and more, has brought home the new Range Rover LWB. The actor gifted the luxury SUV to himself recently on his 48th birthday and the opulent offering joins his car collection. The Range Rover LWB is one of the most loved cars by the elite and is priced well over ₹3 crore (on-road).

Range Rover: Now Made in India

Notably, the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are now locally assembled in India, which make the popular SUVs more reasonably priced when compared to the models brought to India as Completely Built Units (CBU). The locally assembled Range Rover HSE Diesel is priced at ₹2.36 crore, cheaper by ₹45 lakh, whereas the Range Rover Autobiography Petrol is priced at ₹2.60 crore, more affordable by ₹56 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Range Rover Features

Hooda’s new Range Rover arrives finished in the Santorini Black paint scheme giving it the regal look. The luxury offering comes with all the bells and whistles including the digital console, a curved 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment screen that offers access to nearly all controls, premium leather upholstery and more. It SUV also gets a 35-speaker Meridian sound system with active noise cancellation, rear seat entertainment screens, Head-Up Display, multi-zone climate control, and more. While sold in the five-seater configuration, JLR offers the option of a three-row layout on the Range Rover LWB, for the first time with this generation.

Power on the Range Rover comes from the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine tuned for 345 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. There’s also the 3.0-litre petrol with 393 bhp and 550 Nm on the Autobiography. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power goes to all four wheels with multiple driving modes and the Terrain Response 2 feature for better on and off-road dynamics.

Range Rover Celebrity Owners

Other celebrities who’ve recently acquired a new-generation Range Rover include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nimrat Kaur, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonam Kapur, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Salman Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Amitabh Bachchan. Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Dutt opted for the even more luxurious Range Rover SV offering a far more comfortable experience.

