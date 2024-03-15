Actor Kartik Aaryan adds the uber-luxurious Range Rover SV worth 4.17 crore

Actor Kartik Aaryan surely knows how to live it up with his cars. The Bhul Bhulaiya actor has an envious collection of exotics in his stable and he has now added the new Land Rover Range Rover SV to the list. The 33-year-old recently shared an image announcing the purchase of his new car. The Range Rover SV is the uber-luxurious variant based on the luxury SUV and is priced between ₹3.85 crore and ₹4.17 crore (ex-showroom, India), depending on the variant.

The Range Rover SV arrived in India last year and it is the most powerful version based on the British luxury SUV. The SV has been developed by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations and Aaryan has opted for the Long Wheelbase version.

The SV gets a new front bumper and a five-bar grille compared to the standard Range Rover. It also gets smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods, and lustrous plated metals. Customers also have the option to choose from a host of alloys up to 23 inches. Other visual changes include carbon-fibre-tipped quad tailpipes and an exclusive airflow-enhanced front end.

The cabin also gets spruced up, especially for the Range Rover SV. The automaker offers the choice of a four-seater layout with the SV Signature Suite, which brings an electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator. The rear seats also get 13.1-inch entertainment screens, the largest ever on any Range Rover. The cabin also sports exclusive SV-spec performance sport seats with carbon-fibre back, illuminated ‘SV’ logos on backrests, and a translucent edge-lit gear lever.

Power on the new Range Rover SV comes from the 4.4-litre V8 engine, which Aaryan has opted for. The motor is tuned for 626 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that goes to all four wheels. The top speed is restricted to 290 kmph with 0-100 kmph coming up in 3.6 seconds. Land Rover also offers a diesel on the Range Rover SV that packs the familiar 3.0-litre straight-six oil burner tuned for 341 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

The new Range Rover SV joins the Lamborghini Urus, McLaren GT, MINI Cooper, and Ducati Scrambler 1100 in Kartik’s garage. On the work front, the actor has begun work on the next instalment of the Bhul Bhulaiya movie. He also has Chandu Champion lined up for release.

