5 mid-size SUVs I would honestly choose if upgrading from a Honda City

The Honda City continues to stand among the most well-rounded sedans on sale, offering a refined driving experience with good comfort and a premium cabin. However, if you are looking to move into a mid-size SUV for added ground clearance, better road presence, more cabin tech and a broader set of engine options, there are several compelling options worth considering. Here are five mid-size SUVs that I would genuinely shortlist if upgrading from a Honda City today:

1 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details For buyers who appreciate the City’s refinement, the Honda Elevate would be the most natural option. It employs the same naturally aspirated petrol engine that has already proven itself in the City, offering smooth power delivery and predictable drivability. The Elevate also focuses heavily on practicality with generous cabin space, good visibility, comfortable seating ergonomics, and a 458-litre boot that makes it a far more versatile daily-use vehicle. While it may not go overboard with features, it still packs in a 10.25-inch infotainment system, rear AC vents, wireless connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and the Honda Sensing ADAS suite in the top trim.

2 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Mileage 13-15 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The new Renault Duster brings back one of the most recognisable SUV nameplates in the segment, but this time with a far more premium and tech-rich package. Unlike the City, the Duster adds a layer of ruggedness and go-anywhere character while still improving on cabin quality and features. It offers multiple engine options, including turbo-petrol and strong hybrid setups, appealing to a larger pool of buyers. Inside, the SUV features ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and a dual-screen dashboard layout. For someone upgrading from a sedan, the Duster delivers a noticeable jump in road presence and versatility.

3 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.72-19.66 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kushaq should be the go-to option for buyers who enjoy the Honda City’s driver-focused nature. This is a sporty SUV known for its driving dynamics, high-speed stability and punchy turbo-petrol engines. With the latest update, the Kushaq brings a refreshed design for a more upmarket feel The updated model also adds more premium equipment than before. Depending on the variant, you get features such as ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, cooled glovebox, cruise control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system.

4 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 17.9-20.7 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Seltos remains one of the most balanced offerings in the segment in terms of engine options, features, and road presence. Buyers upgrading from a Honda City would particularly appreciate the broader powertrain lineup, including naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options. Inside, the Seltos feels significantly more tech-heavy than most sedans in this price bracket. The Trinity Panoramic Display integrates the infotainment, driver’s display, and HVAC controls into a cleaner layout, while features such as ventilated seats, dual-pane sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a heads-up display add to the premium feel. It delivers the kind of feature-rich experience many sedan owners typically look for when stepping into an SUV.

5 Tata Sierra Engine 1,497 cc Mileage 29.9 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Sierra is another nameplate that has been revived, and it comes wearing modern overalls with a heavy focus on cabin experience. This SUV can be had with naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options, ensuring it caters to a broad range of buyers. What really stands out is the tech-rich cabin featuring triple 12.3-inch displays, OTA update capability, 5G connectivity, ambient lighting, reclining rear seats, and multiple fast-charging ports. Safety is also a major focus, with six airbags and Level-2 ADAS offered on higher trims. For Honda City owners wanting a bigger shift toward a modern, tech-loaded SUV experience, the Sierra makes a strong case.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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