5 key highlights of the new Renault Duster worth noting

The Renault Duster has returned to India in its third-generation form, nearly a decade after it helped establish the midsize SUV segment. The new model arrives in a market that has since evolved significantly, with buyers now expecting higher levels of equipment, safety and powertrain choice. Based on what Renault has revealed so far, here are five aspects of the new Duster that are worth noting:

1. India-specific exterior changes

Although the new Duster is based on the global third-generation model, the version for India features several visual changes. The front end gets redesigned headlamps with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs that also function as turn indicators. The grille design has been altered to carry ‘Duster’ lettering instead of the Renault logo.

Other changes include a silver-accented front bumper, pixel-style fog lamps and revised tail-lamps connected by an LED light bar, a feature not seen on the global model. These updates are intended to visually differentiate the India-spec version rather than introduce structural changes.

2. Ground clearance and proportions

The new Duster retains a relatively upright stance and short overhangs compared to many rivals. It offers 212mm of ground clearance, along with approach and departure angles of 26.9 degrees and 34.7 degrees, respectively.

In terms of size, the SUV measures 4,343mm in length and sits on a 2,657mm wheelbase. Renault has confirmed up to 18-inch alloy wheels and functional roof rails rated for a 50kg load. Boot space is rated at 594 litres.

3. Revised interior layout for India

The cabin of the India-spec Duster differs from the European version and features a new dashboard layout. It uses a dual-screen setup comprising a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The interior uses leatherette upholstery and soft-touch materials across the dashboard and door panels. Physical buttons remain for several key functions, and the layout includes features such as a slide-adjustable front armrest and a rear centre armrest with cup holders. Boot space measured up to the parcel shelf is 518 litres.

4. Multiple petrol engines and a confirmed hybrid

Renault will offer the new Duster with two turbo-petrol engines at launch. These include a 1.0-litre unit producing 100 hp and 160 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 163 hp and 280 Nm, available with either a manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

A strong-hybrid version has also been confirmed for India and is scheduled for introduction by Diwali 2026. This setup combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with electric assistance for a combined output of 160 hp. Renault has confirmed that an all-wheel-drive option will not be offered.

5. Expanded safety and technology list

The third-generation Duster introduces several features that were not previously available on Renault’s India line-up. These include Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and disc brakes on all four wheels. Six airbags will be standard across the range.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and wireless smartphone connectivity. Renault has stated that it is targeting a five-star crash safety rating and will offer a 7-year or 1,50,000km standard warranty.

