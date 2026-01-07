New Renault Duster Completes 1 Million Km Global Testing Ahead of India Unveil

The next-generation Renault Duster is quietly putting in the hard work long before its official return to Indian roads. Ahead of its unveiling later this month, the new Duster has completed an extensive global testing programme, covering more than one million kilometres across three continents under some of the toughest conditions possible.

According to the company, the SUV has been tested in temperatures ranging from a bone-chilling –23 degrees Celsius to an intense 55 degrees Celsius. These tests were not limited to controlled environments alone. The Duster was driven across public roads, specialised test tracks and extreme terrains to understand how it behaves in the real world.

Renault has been releasing teasers of the new Duster on its social media.

One of the most demanding phases of this programme took place in India. The new Duster was sent to Leh-Ladakh, where it completed high-altitude testing and reached Khardung La at 18,379 feet. Thin air, steep climbs and unpredictable road surfaces made this a critical test of both the engine and the overall mechanical durability. These trials helped engineers fine-tune performance in conditions that are especially relevant to Indian buyers who travel beyond city limits.

Beyond altitude, the SUV was also exposed to dust tunnels, water-wading zones, sub-zero climates and high-temperature environments. In India, it was driven across city roads and government-run testing facilities such as NATRAX and ARAI to simulate everyday challenges like broken tarmac, speed breakers and stop-and-go traffic.

Renault also carried out tuning and validation drives in countries such as Brazil, Romania, France, China and the Czech Republic. The idea was to ensure that the new Duster feels stable and predictable across different road cultures and driving styles.

This is quite a usual practice for manufacturers, where they test the vehicle across different types of conditions. This ensures that the vehicle can perform in numerous different conditions, as the vehicle is not made for just one kind of market. For instance, India itself has scorching summers as well as freezing winters; it is important that the vehicle performs the same way in both conditions.

Commenting on the milestone, Stephane Deblaise said that the one-million-kilometre mark was not just a number, but a reflection of the brand’s intent to deliver a vehicle ready for real-world use, especially in demanding markets like India.

The new Duster will be officially unveiled on 26 January 2026. While details on engines and features are still under wraps, this testing programme suggests that Renault is aiming to retain the Duster’s reputation for toughness, while bringing it up to date for modern roads and expectations.

