New-gen Renault Duster comes to India soon: Here's what to expect

Renault is preparing to bring back one of its most influential models to India, with the new-generation Duster confirmed for a 26 January 2026 debut. The nameplate carries significant weight in the Indian market: when the first-generation Duster arrived in 2012, it effectively created the midsize monocoque SUV segment, sold over 40,000 units in its first year, and inspired a wave of rivals that followed. Over time, it gained AWD variants, received a facelift in 2019, and briefly switched to a turbo-petrol setup in 2020 before the model was phased out during the BS6 transition.

With the segment now more competitive than ever, Renault is attempting a comeback in the very space it helped establish. Here's what the SUV is expected to look like and feature when it arrives:

New-gen Renault Duster: Expected design

The 2026 Duster keeps the SUV proportions that buyers associate the original with, but its styling has evolved significantly. Since the car has already been launched internationally, we already know that the SUV measures about 4.3 metres in length, and the India-spec model is expected to retain similar dimensions.

The front end features slim LED headlamps, spaced-out Renault lettering on the grille and a heavily cladded bumper with wide air intakes. Sculpted bonnet lines add to the upright stance. The profile continues with the recognisable Duster window line but uses chunkier fender cladding and diamond-cut alloys for a more muscular appearance. At the rear, C-shaped LED lamps, a dual-tone bumper and a roof spoiler round off the squared, rugged look. Functional roof rails are included.

The tail lamps now get an even more geometric shape.

New-gen Renault Duster: Expected interior & technology

Inside, the new Duster adopts a layered dashboard and angular surfacing but maintains a straightforward, functional layout. The India-spec cabin is expected to follow the global design, which uses either an all-black or dual-tone theme and a driver-tilted centre console with hexagonal vents.

Expected features include:

10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless charging

Arkamys 3D sound system

360-degree camera

ADAS package (likely to be Renault India’s first)

The overall cabin philosophy appears to be bringing in a blend of durability, modern-day convenience and safety technology.

New-gen Renault Duster: Expected engines & gearbox

Renault will begin with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic. Internationally, this motor produces 156hp, and similar numbers are expected here. A strong-hybrid version might also follow at a later stage. The one sold internationally combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine, two electric motors, and an e-CVT, producing 140hp.

A diesel engine is unlikely to return, and while older Dusters offered AWD, the new hybrid-based AWD system may not be cost-effective for the Indian market.

New-gen Renault Duster: Expected pricing & rivals

The new Duster is expected to be priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom), as is the case with similar rivals in the midsize SUV segment.

Its key rivals will include the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Tata Curvv, Tata Sierra, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

