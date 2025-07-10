HT Auto
Auto recap, July 9: New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe review, new Renault Duster spotted, top 5 affordable fun-to-drive cars

Auto recap, July 9: New BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe review, new Renault Duster spotted, top 5 affordable fun-to-drive cars

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jul 2025, 06:48 am
2024 Renault Duster
2024 Renault Duster
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which make it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Wednesday, July 9.

New-gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe first drive review - More substance with style

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe turned out to be a fairly successful model since it went on sale in India in 2020. A stylish exterior, powerful engine, and the quintessential Bavarian luxury, endured buyers moving up in the ‘ladder of life’ found this attractive enough as their first luxury offering. With the second generation, BMW has doubled down on the strong attributes of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, while improving on some of its shortcomings. Can it still be your gateway to the luxury segment? We headed to Chennai to take the second-gen BMW 2 Series GC for a spin and find the answer to that question.

Also Read : New-Gen BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review - More substance with style

Seven-seater Renault Duster spied testing in India ahead of launch

Renault's Indian market strategy is at a critical juncture, as the brand aims to revive its presence with an overhauled line-up. Although the new Renault Duster is due in 2026, recent spy images hint that the company is working on a bigger three-row edition, titled Bigster or Boreal globally. Spotted being tested in India for the first time, this 7-seater SUV could be an important product for Renault’s second innings in the country.

Also Read : 7 seater Renault Duster spied testing in India ahead of launch. Check details

From Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai i20 N Line: 5 most affordable fun-to-drive cars in India today

Looking for budget-friendly cars that are fun to drive? Here's a list of sporty, affordable options in India that deliver excitement without breaking the bank.

Also Read : From Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai i20 N Line: 5 most affordable fun-to-drive cars in India today

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2025, 06:48 am IST
Renault Duster Duster Renault BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe luxury car

