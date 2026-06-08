5 diesel automatic SUVs I would choose for my daily office commute
- From the Kia Seltos to BMW X1, these five diesel automatic SUVs combine efficiency, comfort and effortless daily drivability.
While petrol-powered SUVs continue to dominate urban sales charts, diesel automatics still make a compelling case for those with long daily commutes. Their strong low-end torque, relaxed highway manners and superior fuel efficiency can make everyday driving less stressful and more economical.
If I had to pick five diesel automatic SUVs for my daily office commute in 2026, these would be at the top of my list. The selection covers everything from compact urban SUVs to premium luxury offerings, balancing comfort, efficiency, features and ease of driving.
Engine1,482 cc
Mileage17.9-20.7 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Kia Seltos remains one of the most rounded diesel SUVs on sale today. The Seltos feels like the sweet spot if you want a more premium cabin without jumping to luxury-SUV money. The powertrain is refined, responsive and particularly well-suited to stop-go traffic as well as highway cruising. The Seltos also benefits from comfortable seating and a long list of equipment, making daily commutes more bearable.
Starting price: ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-diesel
Power/Torque: 116 bhp / 250 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Engine998 cc
Mileage18.5-20.99 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Hyundai’s new Venue is one of the most commuter-friendly diesel automatics on sale right now. For buyers looking for a compact SUV that is easy to manoeuvre through crowded city streets, the Hyundai Venue deserves serious consideration. Hyundai recently expanded the diesel-automatic range, making the powertrain more accessible across variants. Its compact dimensions, light controls and feature-rich cabin make it particularly suitable for urban commuting.
Starting price: ₹11.88 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.5-litre diesel
Power/Torque: 116 bhp / 250 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Engine1,199 cc
Mileage17.01-24.08 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
The Tata Nexon continues to be one of the few sub-four-metre SUVs offering a diesel-automatic combination. Tata’s 1.5-litre diesel is a 1497 cc, 113 bhp engine with an ARAI figure of 24.08 kmpl (claimed) for this automatic trim. It is a practical, efficient daily driver with enough punch for the office run and beyond. Apart from the punchy diesel motor, the Nexon offers a solid feature set, spacious cabin and strong safety credentials, making it an attractive all-round commuter SUV.
Starting price: Around ₹11.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.5-litre turbo-diesel
Power/Torque: 113 bhp / 260 Nm
Transmission: AMT automatic
Engine1,997 cc
Mileage13-17 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Mahindra's XUV 7XO brings together a spacious cabin, premium features and a powerful diesel engine. The SUV is available with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor that produces up to 184 bhp and 450 Nm in automatic form, making it one of the strongest performers in its segment. For buyers who want more space, more presence, and a more relaxed long-distance feel, the XUV 7XO is a serious choice. Despite its size, the automatic transmission and commanding driving position make it an easy companion for daily commuting.
Starting price: ₹17.94 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 2.2-litre mHawk diesel
Power/Torque: Up to 184 bhp / 450 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed automatic
Engine1,499 cc
Mileage16.35-20.37 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
If budget is not a concern, the BMW X1 stands out as one of the most accomplished diesel luxury SUVs available in India. Its combination of effortless performance, premium interior quality and excellent ride comfort makes even the most mundane office commute feel special. BMW India lists the X1 sDrive18d M Sport from ₹52.90 lakh. The SUV’s diesel engine is a 1,995 cc unit with 148 hp, 360 Nm, and a 0–100 km/h time of 8.9 seconds. It is expensive, but it is also the most relaxed and upscale daily driver in this list.
Price: ₹52.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 2.0-litre diesel
Power/Torque: 136 bhp / 230 Nm
Transmission: 7-speed automatic
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week