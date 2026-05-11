2026 Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner specification comparison: price, engine, features, safety

Czech automaker Skoda has introduced the 2026 model year of its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, in India. Not only that, but Skoda has reduced the starting price of the SUV while adding safety features such as an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in the seven-seater three-row SUV, among other features. Let’s see how it holds up against the most dominating SUV in the space, the Toyota Fortuner :

Skoda's 2026 Kodiaq features a price cut and new ADAS safety tech. While the Toyota Fortuner remains a rugged off-roader, the Kodiaq offers superior features, technology, and premium cabin comfort.

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: Price

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been priced at ₹36.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which indicates a price cut of approximately ₹3 lakh on the base Lounge variant of the flagship SUV from Skoda. The Toyota Fortuner, on the other hand, has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: Engine

A 2.0L TSI four-cylinder powers the Skoda Kodiaq turbocharged petrol engine, producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. In contrast, the Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.8L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: Features

The Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with features, including powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, leatherette upholstery, a 12.9-inch infotainment system, a 10.42-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic AC with three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone chargers, a dual glovebox layout and a Canton Sound system with 13 speakers, among other features.

The Toyota Fortuner, on the other hand, is a little light when it comes to the feature list, which includes an 8-inch digital infotainment system, an analogue instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID, ventilated front seats, an automatic climate control and an 11-speaker JBL sound system, among others. While the Skoda Kodiaq is an all-wheel drive SUV, the Toyota Fortuner is offered with 4x2 and 4x4 variants, making the latter a more rugged and off-road-friendly SUV.

(Also Read: 2026 Skoda Kodiaq launched with ADAS; prices start at ₹36.99 lakh)

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner: Safety

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been equipped with a 360-degree camera and an ADAS suite. The ADAS suite is offered on the Sportline and L&K trims and includes seven features such as emergency braking, lane keep assist, blindspot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert and exit warning. In addition to that, the flagship SUV from Skoda gets nine airbags.

The Toyota Fortuner, on the other hand, is equipped with seven airbags, a traction control system, and an impact-absorbing structure with pedestrian protection support, among others. The Fortuner has not been equipped with ADAS yet.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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