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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Skoda Kodiaq Launched With Adas; Prices Start At 36.99 Lakh

2026 Skoda Kodiaq launched with ADAS; prices start at 36.99 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 11 May 2026, 13:52 pm
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  • Skoda Kodiaq Sportline and L&K variants now get ADAS and a 360-degree camera as standard.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq now gets ADAS on select variants.
2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq now gets ADAS on select variants.
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The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India, with prices starting from 36.99 lakh and going up to 46.99 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Czech carmaker has updated its flagship SUV for the latest model year with the addition of an ADAS suite, aimed at remaining competitive within the segment. This makes the Kodiaq the brand’s only model in India to offer this feature.

The 2026 Kodiaq is offered in three trims. The entry-level Lounge variant is priced at 36.99 lakh, while the mid-spec Sportline trim costs 44.99 lakh. The range-topping Laurin & Klement (L&K) version is priced at 46.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

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2026 Skoda Kodiaq: ADAS

2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The interior sees no changes and continues to carry a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a heads-up display.
2026 Skoda Kodiaq
The interior sees no changes and continues to carry a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a heads-up display.

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq offers ADAS on the Sportline and L&K trims. The system includes 7 features, including:

  • Emergency braking
  • Lane keep assist
  • Blindspot monitor
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Exit warning

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Further changes

2026 Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda now offers the 360-degree camera and the LED grille strip from the Sportline trim onwards
2026 Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda now offers the 360-degree camera and the LED grille strip from the Sportline trim onwards

Skoda has also made certain premium features more accessible lower down the range. The 360-degree camera and illuminated LED grille strip, which were earlier limited to the top-spec trim, are now available from the Sportline variant onwards. The Lounge trim, meanwhile, remains unchanged for the new model year.

Also Read : Waiting for the Skoda Slavia facelift? 5 big changes you can expect

2026 Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain

Mechanically, the SUV continues unchanged. The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq remains powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system as standard.

The second-generation Kodiaq had first arrived in India in April 2025 with revised styling, updated interiors, and a broader technology suite. The latest update focuses primarily on feature additions and safety technology enhancements.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 13:52 pm IST
TAGS: adas skoda kodiaq

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