2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift variants, features and engine options explained

In its freshest guise, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has maintained its four-variant line-up as before. However, the variants see a refreshed feature list in areas of safety and convenience. The compact SUV will be offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims, with the equipment list growing sharply as buyers move up the range. While the base trim focuses on essentials, the higher versions bring more comfort, safety and connectivity features for customers who want a better-equipped SUV. Here is what each variant offers:

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: LXi features

The LXi variant stays close to the essentials, but it still includes a decent safety package. It gets six airbags, ESP, ABS, hill hold assist and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. Maruti has also included three-point seatbelts for all occupants, manual AC, tilt steering adjustment, front power windows and a dual-tone interior theme.

On the outside, the base trim gets halogen projector headlamps, LED front DRLs and steel wheels with full wheel covers. It is clearly positioned as the entry point for buyers who want the Brezza nameplate without paying for extra convenience features.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift secures 5-star BNCAP safety rating

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: VXi features

The VXi is where the Brezza starts to look and feel more premium. It adds a 7-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, four speakers with tweeters, rear AC vents and a front centre armrest. It also gets rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, auto climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, tilt and telescopic steering, a height-adjustable driver seat and alloy wheels.

On the turbo version, Maruti adds more practical equipment such as a rear wiper, front fog lamps, reverse parking camera, front parking sensors and rear cross-traffic alert. These additions make the VXi the most balanced trim for many buyers.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: ZXi features

The ZXi steps up with a stronger feature list. It includes Blind Spot Monitor, Safe Exit Warning, 360-degree HD camera, front parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, tyre pressure monitoring system, head-up display, wireless phone charger and cruise control. Maruti has also fitted an auto-dimming IRVM, leather-wrapped steering wheel, LED projector headlamps and rear LED lamps.

This version is aimed at buyers who want a more complete experience without going all the way to the top-spec model.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices by up to ₹30,000 from August

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: ZXi+ features

The ZXi+ is the most fully loaded trim in the line-up. It comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ARKAMYS audio tuning, wireless smartphone connectivity, Alexa voice assistant and adaptive cruise control. It also includes Blind Spot Monitor, Safe Exit Warning, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, TPMS, wireless charger and auto-folding ORVMs.

Other highlights include smart key with walk-away locking, rear fast USB charging, leather-wrapped steering wheel, four-colour interior finish, wing-type rear headrests, machine-finished alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps and fully painted body cladding. It is clearly the version for buyers who want the most feature-rich Brezza.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Engine and gearbox options

The 2026 Brezza will be offered with multiple powertrain choices across the range. The LXi will be available with the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed manual, the 1.5-litre K15C petrol with a 6-speed manual, and the 1.5-litre K15C petrol CNG with a 6-speed manual. The VXi will continue with the same spread, while also adding a 1.5-litre K15C petrol automatic option.

The ZXi will keep the petrol and CNG combinations in play, while the ZXi+ will be offered with the turbo petrol and automatic petrol combinations.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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