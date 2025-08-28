2026 Mahindra XUV700 facelift spied testing with fresh design updates

The Mahindra XUV700 has been a defining SUV for Mahindra since its launch, and now the mid-cycle facelift is edging closer to showrooms. Recent sightings of near-production prototypes show Mahindra is not reinventing the model, but fine-tuning it. The test mules suggest a revised front grille, reshaped LED headlamps and a cleaner bumper design.

Mechanically, the facelift is expected to carry forward the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearbox options.

At the back, slimmer tail-lamps and a light bar add to the sense of modernisation, though the silhouette remains familiar. Alloy wheel designs are also expected to change, while retaining features like flush-fitting door handles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 7e ₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV700 Facelift 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 26 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 4e ₹ 13 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2025 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra e20 NXT 15 kWh 15 kWh 140 km 140 km ₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Thar E 75 kWh 75 kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : From 30% to all: How Mahindra’s NU_IQ targets India’s SUV heartland

A more digital cabin

Inside, the update appears more ambitious. The dashboard will move to a three-screen layout one each for the driver, infotainment, and the passenger. This is in line with Mahindra’s new design direction, already seen in concept models. A redesigned steering wheel, improved center console, and possibly Harman Kardon replacing the Sony audio system underline the effort to refresh the cabin experience. Small but useful touches like auto-dimming mirrors and updated switchgear could also be part of the package.

Engines likely unchanged

Mechanically, the facelift is expected to carry forward the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearbox options. All-wheel drive should continue to be available on select trims. For Mahindra, this makes sense, the engines have already proven their strength in the segment.

Also Read : From utility to aspiration: How design transformed Mahindra’s SUV identity

However, some test cars have been seen without visible exhausts, prompting speculation that the electrified Mahindra XEV 7e could also be launched side by side.

Launch window and positioning

The facelift is likely to arrive by early 2026. Mahindra has a busy product pipeline, and keeping the XUV700 competitive is critical as new rivals prepare to enter the market. The changes may not be radical, but the emphasis on cabin technology and subtle design updates reflect where the SUV market is headed, digital, connected, and comfort-led.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: