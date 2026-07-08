2026 Land Rover Defender unveiled with new Vertex variant and expanded accessory range

The 2026 Land Rover Defender has been unveiled globally with a host of design enhancements, a new flagship-inspired Vertex variant, and an expanded range of factory accessories. While the updates are evolutionary rather than revolutionary, they aim to make the iconic SUV more distinctive and offer buyers greater scope for personalisation.

The biggest highlight of the update is the introduction of the new Defender Vertex, which joins the range as a luxury-focused derivative. The British SUV maker has also refreshed the Defender OCTA and introduced new expedition-focused accessories across the lineup.

New Defender Vertex adds a tougher appearance

The newly introduced Defender Vertex brings a more aggressive design with revised front and rear bumpers finished in Shadow Atlas Matte, a larger profiled grille, updated fog lamps, and body-coloured lower cladding that gives the SUV a wider visual stance.

Other styling highlights include a Gloss Black roof spoiler, contrasting yellow brake calipers, yellow rear recovery eyes, and newly designed alloy wheels. Buyers can also opt for the new Extended Exterior Pack, which brings many of the Vertex styling elements to select Defender X-Dynamic and V8 variants.

Six-seat Defender 110 joins the lineup

Land Rover has also expanded the Defender 110 range with a new six-seat configuration. The SUV now gets a 2+2+2 seating layout featuring individual captain seats in the second row.

The new seats offer improved bolstering, armrests, manual recline, and easier access to the third row. The arrangement also creates additional storage space between the second-row seats, making the Defender more practical for family buyers.

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New colours and accessories

The 2026 Defender range receives a new Sargasso Blue exterior paint option, while the Defender OCTA also gets fresh detailing finished in Textured Graphite.

Land Rover has further expanded the list of factory accessories with new expedition-focused equipment including roof storage solutions, side-mounted gear carriers, integrated air compressor compatibility, and additional exterior styling packages. Several accessories are now available in darker finishes to complement the updated design language.

Defender OCTA gets visual revisions

The high-performance Defender OCTA has also received cosmetic enhancements. It now features revised exterior trim, fresh colour combinations, and new detailing that further differentiates it from the standard Defender range.

The performance-oriented SUV retains its rugged off-road credentials while gaining additional customisation options for buyers seeking a more exclusive appearance.

Specs

The 2026 update focuses primarily on design, practicality, and personalisation. However, the Octa's power output has been decreased from 626 bhp to 533 bhp so that it can meet stricter emission norms. There is also a new P380 3.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 375 bhp that has been added to the lineup.

Further market-specific specifications, engine options, and pricing are expected to be announced closer to local launches.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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