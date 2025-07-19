Range Rover Electric global launch postponed to 2026, first Jaguar EV delay likely

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been readying the launch of the first-ever electric Range Rover for later this year, but plans for the global launch have been delayed to 2026. JLR has confirmed to customers about the delay of the Range Rover Electric’s global launch, informing them that deliveries have been pushed to sometime in 2026. Not just the Range Rover Electric, but the upcoming Jaguar EV could be delayed as well.

JLR has confirmed to customers about the delay of the Range Rover Electric’s global launch, informing them that deliveries have been pushed to sometime in 2026.

JLR Wants Stronger Demand Despite 61,000 Buyers On Waitlist

A report by The Guardian states that JLR needs more time to test its EVs, while the extended period will also give the automaker more time for demand to pick up. JLR previously said that over 61,000 buyers were on the waiting list for the new Range Rover Electric. Over 16,000 buyers were registered in the first week of February 2024.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Land Rover Range Rover 4395 cc 4395 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 2.40 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.39 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Urus 3999 cc 3999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.18 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Urus Performante 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.22 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati MC20 3000.0 cc 3000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.69 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Range Rover Velar Autobiography launched in India, prices start at ₹89.90 lakh

The upcoming Jaguar Type 00 Concept-based EV could be delayed as well, ahead of its scheduled debut next year

The report comes amidst JLR’s weakened sales globally as well as the recent decision to cut 500 management positions in the UK. The automaker’s sales dropped 15.1 per cent in the last three months since June this year after a temporary pause in sales in the US, its biggest market. However, the delay could help not only improve its upcoming products but could also help JLR ride out the tariff-related delays. Sales are expected to improve once the US-UK’s limited trade deal comes into place, providing 10 per cent lower tariffs on the first 100,000 exports.

Future JLR EVs Could Be Delayed

The delay could result in JLR delaying its future projects. This includes the electric Range Rover Velar, which is slated to commence production in April 2026, while an EV under the Defender sub-brand is expected to start production in the first quarter of 2027. The upcoming Range Rover EV and Jaguar Type 00-based electric offering will be the first models built by the company itself. The company previously sold the Jaguar I-Pace as its first electric offering, but it was built by a contract manufacturer.

Also Read : Range Rover Electric to skip frunk despite many EV makers marketing it as a key USP

The Range Rover Electric promises over 500 km from its 117 kWh battery pack, while retaining the same design as the ICE-powered version

Range Rover Electric Specifications

JLR has revealed select details on the upcoming Range Rover Electric. The electric version looks identical to the petrol and diesel-powered Range Rover, but packs a 117 kWh battery pack promising over 500 km on a single charge. The electric SUV will draw power from a dual-motor setup, one on each axle, and is expected to churn out about 550 bhp and 851 Nm of peak torque. The model will be built on an 800-volt architecture, allowing ultra-fast charging speeds of up to 350 kW.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: