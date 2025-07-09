Range Rover SV Black unveiled, gets all-black treatment

HT Auto
  • Land Rover has launched the Range Rover SV Black, an ultra-luxurious SUV featuring an all-black design and innovative technology. Will be available for order in late 2025.

The Range Rover SV Black, Land Rover's latest flagship SUV, offers a luxurious all-black design and pioneering Sensory Floor technology. Available for order in late 2025, it features sustainable Pirelli tyres and a 615 PS V8 engine, making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The Range Rover SV Black, Land Rover's latest flagship SUV, offers a luxurious all-black design and pioneering Sensory Floor technology. Available for order in late 2025, it features sustainable Pirelli tyres and a 615 PS V8 engine, making its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Land Rover has officially unveiled the newest addition to its flagship SUV lineup – the Range Rover SV Black, a model that redefines luxury and innovation for the modern elite. Set to be available for order in late 2025, this ultra-luxurious variant will join the existing SV Serenity and SV Intrepid, further enriching the Range Rover SV family with an all-black, deeply refined design theme and cutting-edge technology.

As the name suggests, the SV Black is going all-out with the Black theme. The exterior is finished in Narvik Gloss Black. Every detail—from the polished black grille and gloss black bonnet lettering to the bespoke 23-inch alloy wheels and subtly branded brake calipers— are now finished in black. At the rear, a ceramic SV roundel subtly signifies the vehicle’s place in the ultra-premium SV portfolio.

Also Read : New Land Rover Defender Octa Black unveiled with darkened, sinister look

Inside, the SV Black features an all-new Ebony Near-Aniline leather interior with minimal stitching for a clean, seamless aesthetic. Black birch veneers and satin black ceramic finishes, including on the gear shifter, complement the cabin’s rich texture. Moonlight Chrome accents add a sophisticated gleam across the interior, elevating the tactile and visual experience.

One of the standout features of the SV Black is its debut of world-first Sensory Floor technology, enhancing Range Rover’s existing Body and Soul Seat (BASS) system. This innovation allows occupants to not only hear but also feel the audio experience through synchronized vibrations in the floor mats, powered by transducers embedded in both the seats and the footwells. The thick-pile carpet encourages users to remove their shoes and immerse themselves fully in the experience.

The system includes six wellness modes such as ‘Calm’ and ‘Invigorating’, designed to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve cognitive alertness during journeys. This technology comes standard on all long-wheelbase SV models, including the new SV Black.

Range Rover SV Black comes with an all black interior.
Range Rover SV Black comes with an all black interior.

Sustainable Performance with Pirelli P Zero Tyres

Furthering its commitment to innovation and sustainability, Range Rover is introducing industry-first Pirelli P Zero tyres, constructed from over 70% recycled and bio-based materials. These tyres offer superior performance while integrating eco-conscious materials like FSC-certified natural rubber, recycled steel, and silica from rice husks.

Global Debut and Availability

The Range Rover SV Black will make its global premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 10–13, 2025), alongside the newly revealed Range Rover Sport SV Black. Customers can expect to order the SV Black later this year in a choice of five-seat standard wheelbase or four- and five-seat long wheelbase variants, all powered by a potent 615 PS V8 engine.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2025, 10:59 am IST

