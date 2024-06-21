2026 Bugatti Tourbillon hypercar breaks cover with 1,775 bhp, 445 kmph top speed

Bugatti has taken the wraps off the new Tourbillion, its newest hypercar, succeeding the supremely capable Chiron in the company’s lineup. The new Bugatti Tourbillion is all-new from the ground up despite its striking resemblance to the Chiron, while its big talking point is the new V16 hybrid powertrain that replaces the iconic W16 unit, albeit packing more power and a higher top speed than before.

2026 Bugatti Tourbillion Engine Specifications

The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillion draws power from the massive 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine paired with electric motors. The hybrid engine revs up to 9,500 rpm with a combined output of 1,775 bhp. It makes about 1,000 bhp without any electrical assistance, while the remaining 775 bhp comes from two electric motors, both of which are mounted on the front e-axle. The powertrain also makes 900 Nm of peak torque. To give you perspective, the Bugatti Veyron made about 987 bhp from its 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers.

The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillion packs 1,775 bhp and 900 Nm from its hybrid V16, which is nearly double the 987 bhp 8.0-litre engine on the Veyron

2026 Bugatti Tourbillion Performance

With two electric motors powering the main engine, a third e-motor is positioned at the back to help propel the rear wheels. Electric power comes from a 25 kWh centrally-mounted battery pack, which is about the same size as the one on the Tata Tiago EV. In terms of performance numbers, the Tourbillion can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2 seconds, while reaching 200 kmph takes an additional 3 seconds.

The hypercar’s full potential is only realised as the speeds increase with 300 kmph coming up in just 10 seconds, while the top speed is capped at 380 kmph which arrives in less than 25 seconds. Bugatti has a special key installed that unlocks the massive rear wing for more downforce, which helps hit the ultimate top speed of 445 kmph. The Tourbillion runs on bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

Being a hybrid, the new Bugatti Tourbillion can also be silent and discreet with an electric-only range, although it's restricted to just 60 km. Being a plug-in hybrid, the flagship Bugatti uses an 800-volt architecture, which should bring fast charging, although the company hasn’t released data on charging times.

The Bugatti Tourbillion gets a next-generation T800 carbon composite monocoque structure with a massive rear wing that also acts as an airbrake

2026 Bugatti Tourbillion Design

The Tourbillion may seem visually close to the Chiron. However, it is underpinned by a completely new, next-generation T800 carbon composite monocoque structure. The battery has been integrated as a part of the chassis. The quintessential Bugatti design language is evident with the horseshoe grille that feeds air to the radiators, while an active rear wing can deploy upward to act as an airbrake. The Tourbillion gets a completely new multi-link suspension that is 45 per cent lighter when compared to the Chiron’s.

2026 Bugatti Tourbillion Interior

Unlike many of its contemporaries, the Bugatti Tourbillion isn’t switching to an all-digital, screen-induced cabin. Quite the contrary, the interior of the hypercar is a healthy mix of high-quality analogue dials and timepieces. There are three massive dials affixed to the steering wheel display that give out all the information and tell-tale lights. The gauges have been expertly crafted by Switch watchmakers, and are permanently fixed to the steering column. The remainder of the cabin is finished in exquisite materials including aluminium switches, rotary dials, and a single crystal lever. A hidden screen pops up from the centre console that provides access to features like Apple CarPlay and more.

2026 Bugatti Tourbillion Price

While the Tourbillion has been revealed, Bugatti won’t begin deliveries until 2026. Production has been capped at 250 cars, making each of these examples extra special. Prices are said to be around $3.9 million (approx. ₹32.59 crore before taxes).

