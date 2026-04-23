2026 BMW 7 Series makes global debut, introduces Neue Klasse design

German automaker BMW recently unveiled the new 7 Series globally in Beijing, China, with production and official launch to follow starting in September 2026. The 7 Series is the flagship vehicle series in the German automaker’s product portfolio. The new 7 Series has been introduced with its latest design language, the Neue Klasse.

BMW’s new 7 Series flagship debuts the "Neue Klasse" design language, featuring a monolithic exterior and high-tech interior. Highlights include an 8K Theatre Screen, advanced electric powertrains, and extensive personalization.

BMW 7 Series: Exterior

The new BMW 7 Series debuts a ‘monolithic’ Neue Klasse design language, characterised by a vertical, illuminated kidney grille and two-section LED headlights. The slimmer upper units house daytime running lights, featuring optional BMW Individual crystals, while the main headlights remain discreetly hidden below. Technical sensors and radar are integrated into the grille, maintaining a clean and expansive aesthetic.

Notably, enhanced personalisation is an area of focus, offering more than 500 exterior combinations through the BMW Individual program. A world-first ‘dual-finish’ paint technology pairs matte and metallic sections with a hand-drawn coach line, a process requiring 75 hours of meticulous craftsmanship. Additional luxury details include flush door handles, a dynamic ‘Ceremonial Light Carpet’, and unique M Sport styling for high-performance derivatives like the i7 M70 xDrive.

BMW 7 Series: Interior and Features

The interior of the new BMW 7 Series focused on a premium design powered by Neue Klasse technology. The new 7 Series gets a new first-ever standard passenger screen and the BMW Panoramic iDrive, which projects essential information across the entire width of the lower windscreen for intuitive access.

In addition to that, the cabin can be transformed into a mobile cinema or workstation via the 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen. This system includes an integrated camera for video conferencing and HDMI connectivity. Audio is headlined by an optional 35-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System featuring 4D audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Moreover, a new backlit ambient light strip spans the dashboard, coordinating with the Sky Lounge panoramic roof to create tailored lighting sequences. Owners can choose from around 700 interior combinations, ranging from sustainable Veganza to high-end Merino leather and cashmere wool.

Not only that, but more features include a 43-degree recline with integrated leg rests and a massage program. The BMW 7 Series gets radar sensors for obstacle detection and soft-close functionality in the car’s doors. The BMW Operating System X supports over 60 third-party apps, in-car gaming, and an AI-enhanced Intelligent Personal Assistant.

BMW 7 Series: Drivetrain

The new BMW 7 Series is expected to focus on all-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The fully electric i7 range arrives first, followed by hybrid variants.

The i7 debuts with three dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variants utilising new Gen6 cylindrical cells for significantly improved efficiency. With the entry-level model, the i7 50 xDrive produces 455 hp and 660 Nm, reaching 100 kmph in 5.5 seconds with a leading range of 727 km. Moreover, the i7 60 xDrive produces 544 hp and 745 Nm and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds. In addition to that, it offers a range of up to 725 km.

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Furthermore, the i7 M70 xDrive produces 680 hp and 1,100 Nm, sprinting from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds with a 685 km range. Not only that, but the i7 supports 250 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80 per cent charge in 28 minutes. Intelligent features include AI-driven route planning, predictive battery thermal management, and adaptive recuperation that can bring the car to a complete halt at traffic lights.

Interestingly, the plug-in hybrid variants, including the 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive, pair an updated straight-six petrol engine with a 197 hp electric motor, producing a combined output of 489 hp and 612 hp, respectively. Both models offer an electric-only range of approximately 50 miles and feature upgraded 11 kW AC charging for faster replenishment.

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