Top five most affordable litre-class cruisers for the laid-back rider

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is the most accessible litre-class cruiser at ₹7.84 lakh
With its 1,222 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, the bike makes 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm
The Triumph Bonneville T120 is the quintessential modern classic at ₹11.00 lakh
Its 1,200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin makes 78.9 bhp and 105 Nm of torque
The Triumph Bonneville Bobber brings a stripped-down aesthetic at Rs 12.05 lakh
It also has a 1,200 cc parallel-twin motor that makes 76.9 bhp and 106 Nm of torque
The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is a brawny cruiser priced at ₹16.48 lakh
Its 1,252 cc Revolution Max 1250T engine makes 121 bhp and 125 Nm of torque
The BMW R 12 is a high-end laidback cruiser that comes priced at ₹20.10 lakh