Top five most affordable litre-class cruisers for the laid-back rider

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 19, 2025

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 is the most accessible litre-class cruiser at 7.84 lakh

With its 1,222 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder, the bike makes 81.8 bhp and 108 Nm

The Triumph Bonneville T120 is the quintessential modern classic at 11.00 lakh

Its 1,200 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin makes 78.9 bhp and 105 Nm of torque 

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber brings a stripped-down aesthetic at Rs 12.05 lakh

It also has a 1,200 cc parallel-twin motor that makes 76.9 bhp and 106 Nm of torque

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is a brawny cruiser priced at 16.48 lakh

Its 1,252 cc Revolution Max 1250T engine makes 121 bhp and 125 Nm of torque 

The BMW R 12 is a high-end laidback cruiser that comes priced at 20.10 lakh
To know more about the BMW R 12...
Click Here