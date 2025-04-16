HT Auto
2025 Skoda Kodiaq Launches Tomorrow. This Is How Much It Is Expected Cost

2025 Skoda Kodiaq launches tomorrow. This is how much it is expected cost

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2025, 13:35 PM
  • Launching on April 17, the new Skoda Kodiaq will enter India as the flagship model. Pricing is expected to be near 45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kodiaq
The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq will be offered in seven different colour options and two different variants. (Amit Sharma)
Skoda Kodiaq
The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq will be offered in seven different colour options and two different variants.

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the new generation Kodiaq in India tomorrow, April 17. This will be the second generation of the Skoda Kodiaq to enter the Indian markets and upon its debut, it will serve as the carmaker's flagship model in India.

The SUV is expected to come into the country in a Completely Built-Up (CBU) form just like the outgoing model. The CBU Kodiaq is expected to cost close to 45-50 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The entry-level Sportline and the high-end L&K variants will feature the exclusive Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey shades.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Design

Earlier this year, the new generation Skoda Kodiaq was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025, offering a glimpse of the new SUV. This latest Kodiaq reflects Skoda's Modern Solid design philosophy, showcasing significant external updates such as a striking butterfly grille, more aerodynamic angular headlights paired with fog lights and revamped rear lights with a distinctive light strip across the tailgate.

Also Read : Old vs New: Here's how the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV stacks up against its predecessor

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Features

The latest Kodiaq is loaded with advanced features, including a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, and a heads-up display. Its innovative Smart Dial system, featuring three rotary knobs beneath the infotainment screen, allows for seamless control of various functions. Additional premium amenities include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling options, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and multiple USB Type-C ports.

Also watch: Skoda Kylaq review | Practical, no-nonsense ‘baby Kushaq’ | Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza rival?

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Dimensions

This second-generation SUV measures 4,758 mm in length, an increase of 61 mm compared to its predecessor. Its width has been slightly increased to 1,864 mm and its height now measures at 1,659 mm, while the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. In addition, the Kodiaq sports newly designed alloy wheels available in sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the premium SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. This new engine delivers 14 bhp more than the outgoing Kodiaq. Power is distributed to all four wheels through a standard 4x4 system and the new Kodiaq features a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. Additionally, Skoda has confirmed that this new generation Kodiaq will achieve a fuel economy of 14.86 kmpl.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2025, 13:35 PM IST

