2025 Skoda Kodiaq launches tomorrow. This is how much it is expected cost

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the new generation Kodiaq in India tomorrow, April 17. This will be the second generation of the Skoda Kodiaq to enter the Indian markets and upon its debut, it will serve as the carmaker's flagship model in India.

The SUV is expected to come into the country in a Completely Built-Up (CBU) form just like the outgoing model. The CBU Kodiaq is expected to cost close to ₹45-50 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The entry-level Sportline and the high-end L&K variants will feature the exclusive Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey shades.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Kodiaq 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kWh 77 kWh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kushaq 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Design

Earlier this year, the new generation Skoda Kodiaq was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025, offering a glimpse of the new SUV. This latest Kodiaq reflects Skoda's Modern Solid design philosophy, showcasing significant external updates such as a striking butterfly grille, more aerodynamic angular headlights paired with fog lights and revamped rear lights with a distinctive light strip across the tailgate.

Also Read : Old vs New: Here's how the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV stacks up against its predecessor

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Features

The latest Kodiaq is loaded with advanced features, including a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, and a heads-up display. Its innovative Smart Dial system, featuring three rotary knobs beneath the infotainment screen, allows for seamless control of various functions. Additional premium amenities include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 14-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, power-adjustable front seats with heating and cooling options, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and multiple USB Type-C ports.

Also watch: Skoda Kylaq review | Practical, no-nonsense ‘baby Kushaq’ | Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza rival?

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Dimensions

This second-generation SUV measures 4,758 mm in length, an increase of 61 mm compared to its predecessor. Its width has been slightly increased to 1,864 mm and its height now measures at 1,659 mm, while the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. In addition, the Kodiaq sports newly designed alloy wheels available in sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the premium SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque. This new engine delivers 14 bhp more than the outgoing Kodiaq. Power is distributed to all four wheels through a standard 4x4 system and the new Kodiaq features a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. Additionally, Skoda has confirmed that this new generation Kodiaq will achieve a fuel economy of 14.86 kmpl.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: