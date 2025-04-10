What’s new in the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq? A detailed look at design, specs and features

The new-gen Skoda Kodiaq is set to be launched on April 17, 2025, and prices are expected to start at ₹45 lakh, ex-showroom. First unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi, the Czech carmaker’s flagship SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads. With the new generation model, Skoda presents an updated design, added features, and a revised powertrain. Here is a comprehensive look at all the changes we will get with the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq:

1 2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Exterior Design The 2025 Kodiaq features Skoda’s new Modern Solid style sheet with a bold and commanding appearance. Exterior updates include a reworked butterfly grille and sleeker LED headlamps with integrated fog lamps. The taillamps have been redesigned with a new light strip that stretches across the tailgate. With its reworked bumpers, the Kodiaq looks more aggressive than ever.

The new Skoda Kodiaq is larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,758 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width, and 1,659 mm in height. Despite these changes, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,971 mm. The Kodiaq further features new alloys offered in sizes from 17 to 20 inches.

2 2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Interior The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq brings significant updates to its cabin, which brings a more minimalist and sleeker look. The gear selector has been shifted behind the steering wheel in an attempt to free up storage space in the centre console. The dashboard brings a more refined layout with the new Smart Dial system that has three rotary knobs below the infotainment screen for HVAC and media controls. The 2025 Kodiaq will offer varying interior themes depending on the specific variant chosen. For instance, while the fully loaded Laurin & Klement trim brings a dual-tone black and tan colour scheme, the Sportline variants will feature an all-black theme.

3 2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Features The new generation of the Skoda Kodiaq will bring a larger 13-inch infotainment and a 10-inch driver’s instrument cluster, alongside a heads-up display. There is an upgraded 14-speaker CANTON system, and the front row powered seats get a massage function with heating and ventilation. Among the list of included features are wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and multiple USB Type-C ports.

4 2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Engine and Specifications For the 2025 model year, the Kodiaq will continue to be sold with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, but the power output is expected to be increased under the hood. While the previous-gen model makes 188 bhp, the global-spec 2025 Kodiaq is capable of 150 kW (201 bhp). The torque rating remains unchanged at 320 Nm. As of yet, specifications have not been confirmed for the India-spec model. The 2025 Kodiaq continues to sport a seven-speed DSG that will transfer power to all four wheels.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kodiaq 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.78 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Gloster 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 39.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Tiguan 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 38.17 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner Legender 2755 cc 2755 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 44.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Price and availability The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to be priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), considering the upgrades in design, tech, and features. The previous-gen Kodiaq was priced at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As of now, pricing has not been confirmed with official details to emerge closer to the April 17 launch date. The new model will be a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit, with local assembly having commenced in March 2025 at the Czech automaker’s facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: