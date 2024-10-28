2025 Jeep Meridian vas Tata Safari: Which three row SUV is meant for you

The Jeep Meridian was recently updated with a few key updates to keep it at par with the competition faced by other models in the D-SUV segment. With a starting price of ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV is available in four distinct trim levels. With this update, the three-row Meridian aims to continue its battle for the top spot in the category.

If you are in the market looking for a three row SUV that suites your preference , here is a detailed comparison of the features and specifications between the 2025 Jeep Meridian and the Tata Safari

2025 Jeep Meridian vs Tata Safari: Price

The 2025 Jeep Meridian lineup begins with a new entry-level Longitude trim and extends up to the familiar Overland trim, while a new Limited (O) variant slots in mid-range. The Meridian now offers four variants: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland, priced from ₹24.99 lakh to ₹36.49 lakh.

The Tata Safari though, provides a wider range of trims to choose from. The Safari is offers across ten trim options, including Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+. The Safari’s pricing starts at ₹15.49 lakh and goes up to ₹26.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

2025 Jeep Meridian vs Tata Safari: Specs

The 2025 Jeep Meridian is equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine as before, It generates 167bhp at 3,750rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,750 and 2,500rpm. This engine is paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic torque converter. The Meridian is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains.

The Tata Safari meanwhile features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. It offers transmission options of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. The Safari however misses out on 4x4 drivetrain option.

2025 Jeep Meridian vs Tata Safari: Features

The 2025 Jeep Meridian brings a host of advanced technologies to the table, particularly in its top of the line Overland variant, which features Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The system includes features like Intelligent Speed Assist, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning with Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist. Other key features include Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Detection, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go. The 2025 Meridian also gets dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and 360-degree camera.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tire pressure monitoring system. The SUV even includes connected car technologies, such as Alexa Home connectivity, making it feel more integrated into your daily life. Just keep in mind that the availability of these features can vary by trim.

On the other hand, the Tata Safari also gets a range of features. Depending on the trim you choose, it offers either a 10.25-inch or a 12.3-inch touchscreen, with a modern interface for accessing all controls. It further gets ventilated seats for both the front and second rows, and a new drive selector for the automatic variants. Furthermore, the Tata Safari features a panoramic sunroof, touch-based HVAC control panel, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, a 360-degree camera and a digital instrument cluster.

Safety features of the Tata Safari include electronic stability control, six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS with EBD, and reminders for three-point seat belts for all passengers. Higher-spec models even come with an additional driver knee airbag for added protection. Notably, the Adventure+ A, Accomplished+, and Accomplished+ Dark variants come standard with their own Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

