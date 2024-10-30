HT Auto
2025 Jeep Meridian: Prices Revealed For All Variants

2025 Jeep Meridian: Prices revealed for all variants

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2024, 09:22 AM
2025 Jeep Meridian
2025 Jeep Meridian
The 2025 Jeep Meridian starts at ₹24.99 lakh, ex-showroom, India and is available in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland

Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. At the time of the launch, prices of only manual transmission and 4x4 were unveiled. Now, the full price list of the SUV has been revealed. Jeep offers the Meridian in four variants with only the top-end variant being offered in 4x4 and automatic transmission only.

2025 Jeep Meridian: Variants

2025 Jeep Meridian is offered in four variants - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. Below is the variant-wise feature list.

Variant4X2 MT4x2 AT4x4 AT
Longitude 24.99 lakh 28.49 lakh 
Longitude Plus 27.50 lakh 30.49 lakh 
Limited (O) 30.49 lakh 34.49 lakh 
Overland  36.49 lakh 38.49 lakh

What are the specifications of the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

Jeep has not made any changes to the mechanicals of the Meridian. It continues to come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Is 4x4 available with the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

Yes, Jeep India is still offering the 2025 Meridian with a 4x4 drivetrain but it is available only with the top-spec Overland variant. It is worth mentioning that the Overland variant will be offered only with an automatic transmission.

From Fortuner to Scorpio N: Here are top alternatives to 2025 Jeep Meridian

What are the direct rivals of the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

The 2025 Jeep Meridian has to compete against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Fortuner.

What is the seating configuration on the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

Apart from the new five-seater Longitude variant, all other variants continue to be offered with a seven-seat layout.()

Watch: Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison

How is the Overland trim different from the other variants of the Meridian?

The Jeep Meridian Overland is available at a price range of 36.49 lakh to 38.49 lakh, which includes the option for a 4x4 drivetrain. Aesthetically, it is distinguished by chrome accents on the grille and is fitted with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The interior boasts enhancements such as a suede finish on the dashboard, door trims, and seating.

Additionally, this variant is outfitted with a comprehensive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that encompasses more than 70 safety features. According to Jeep, this suite includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Collision Mitigation Braking, among various other functionalities.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2024, 09:01 AM IST

