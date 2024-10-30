2025 Jeep Meridian: Prices revealed for all variants

Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. At the time of the launch, prices of only manual transmission and 4x4 were unveiled. Now, the full price list of the SUV has been revealed. Jeep offers the Meridian in four variants with only the top-end variant being offered in 4x4 and automatic transmission only.

The 2025 Jeep Meridian comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic tran

2025 Jeep Meridian: Variants

2025 Jeep Meridian is offered in four variants - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. Below is the variant-wise feature list.

Variant 4X2 MT 4x2 AT 4x4 AT Longitude ₹ 24.99 lakh ₹ 28.49 lakh Longitude Plus ₹ 27.50 lakh ₹ 30.49 lakh Limited (O) ₹ 30.49 lakh ₹ 34.49 lakh Overland ₹ 36.49 lakh ₹ 38.49 lakh

What are the specifications of the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

Jeep has not made any changes to the mechanicals of the Meridian. It continues to come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Is 4x4 available with the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

Yes, Jeep India is still offering the 2025 Meridian with a 4x4 drivetrain but it is available only with the top-spec Overland variant. It is worth mentioning that the Overland variant will be offered only with an automatic transmission.

What are the direct rivals of the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

The 2025 Jeep Meridian has to compete against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Fortuner.

What is the seating configuration on the 2025 Jeep Meridian?

Apart from the new five-seater Longitude variant, all other variants continue to be offered with a seven-seat layout.()

How is the Overland trim different from the other variants of the Meridian?

The Jeep Meridian Overland is available at a price range of ₹36.49 lakh to ₹38.49 lakh, which includes the option for a 4x4 drivetrain. Aesthetically, it is distinguished by chrome accents on the grille and is fitted with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The interior boasts enhancements such as a suede finish on the dashboard, door trims, and seating.

Additionally, this variant is outfitted with a comprehensive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that encompasses more than 70 safety features. According to Jeep, this suite includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Collision Mitigation Braking, among various other functionalities.

